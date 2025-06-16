7 Best Nigerian podcasts for career, money and mindset in your 20s

Podcasts offer on demand guidance from seasoned entrepreneurs, finance experts and mindset coaches in a Nigerian context. Whether you want to negotiate a promotion, start investing or build resilience under pressure, these shows deliver actionable insights and inspiring stories.

Each podcast features Nigerian guests, local case studies and practical takeaways you can implement immediately.

Here are seven of the most valuable Nigerian hosted podcasts for professionals in their twenties seeking to level up their careers, master money management and cultivate a success driven mindset.

1. The Future Awards Africa Podcast

Episodes explore their career trajectories, funding pitches and leadership lessons, providing a roadmap for listeners aiming to launch or scale their own projects.

2. She Leads Africa Podcast

Aimed primarily at female professionals, this show mixes career coaching, side hustle spotlights and personal finance deep dives.

Recent episodes cover topics like negotiating salary increments in Nigerian organisations, saving strategies for irregular incomes and building confidence in male dominated industries.

3. Career Insider Nigeria

Focused on job search tactics and workplace dynamics, this podcast features HR directors, recruitment consultants and mid career switchers. Episodes examine crafting compelling CVs, acing virtual interviews and transitioning from employee to manager, all through the lens of Nigerian corporate culture.

4. Money Matters Nigeria

Delivered by chartered financial planners, this series unpacks budgeting, investing and debt management for young adults.

Listeners learn how to start an emergency fund, compare mutual funds versus government savings bonds and leverage mobile apps for automated saving using local examples and naira based case studies.

5. The Ambition Catcher

A weekly mindset and motivation podcast, it combines guided visualisations, goal setting frameworks and interviews with peak performers from startup CEOs to elite athletes.

Episodes teach cognitive hacks for overcoming impostor syndrome, maintaining focus under uncertainty and developing a growth mindset in challenging environments.

6. Invested by Stanbic IBTC

Produced by a leading Nigerian bank, this podcast demystifies investment concepts such as stocks, bonds and real estate crowdfunding using straightforward language.

Young investors gain clarity on opening brokerage accounts, evaluating risk and constructing diversified portfolios suited to local market conditions.

7. Naija Hustle Stories

This narrative driven show chronicles the journeys of side hustlers who turned part time gigs into full time businesses.

Covering e‑commerce, agritech, creative freelancing and more, each episode breaks down revenue models, marketing tactics and mindset shifts that powered their growth, offering templates for your own hustle.