Court grants Halle Bailey restraining order against DDG over abuse claims

Singer and actress Halle Bailey has secured a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, rapper DDG, amid disturbing allegations of physical abuse.

According to TMZ, the court documents were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles by the Little Mermaid actress where she alleged that a confrontation with DDG in January turned violent while he was picking up their nearly 18-month-old son, Halo. The two had previously broken up in October 2024.

Halle claims the incident escalated when she tried to discuss a visitation schedule. As she was buckling their son into a car seat, DDG allegedly became aggressive, shouting, “Get out of my car, BITCH,” and causing the baby to cry. She alleges that a physical struggle followed, during which DDG pulled her hair, slammed her face against the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth.

She shared pictures of her bruised arm and chipped tooth with the police; as well as a video of DDG bashing in her ring camera and throwing her phone.

The judge granted her star a restraining order that requires DDG to remain at least 100 yards away from her and prohibits him from discussing her or their son publicly. This includes any mention during his livestreams, where Halle claims he has been inciting his fans against her.

Additionally, the court granted Halle permission to travel with Halo to Italy, where she will be filming for two months.

Recall that the DDG had previously claimed that Halle was not allowing him to see their son Hallo, sparking reactions online.