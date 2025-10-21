6 Iconic Old Nollywood Hairstyles Making a Stylish Comeback

When I think of Old Nollywood, I think of big Afros, hoop earrings, bandana scarves, huge sunglasses, thin eyebrows, nude lips, and dark lip liners. That was an era in television that no Nigerian can ever forget.

There was something gloriously dramatic about that period, not just in the acting or storylines, but in the looks. From exaggerated makeup to bold hairstyles, it was clear that the women of Nollywood weren’t afraid to make a statement.

In the fashion world, there’s a saying that trends never die, they just go out of style and then cycle their way back. I think the same applies to beauty. As a Gen-Z baby through and through, I’ve witnessed several hair eras: the packing gel and weave-on craze of the 2010s, the Ghana weaving and million braids moment, the human hair wig obsession, and now, the rise of boho braids.

Recently, I’ve noticed a revival of Old Nollywood hairstyles as more women are reaching back to the 90s and early 2000s for inspiration. A lot of these nostalgic hairstyles were made famous by Nollywood’s biggest stars like Genevieve Nnaji , Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ini Edo, and Uche Jombo. They played fierce, stylish, and sometimes cunning characters, but beyond their roles, their hairstyles became part of the culture. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some Old Nollywood hairstyles that truly deserve a comeback.

1. The High Afro Puff

When you think of iconic Old Nollywood hairstyles, the high Afro puff immediately comes to mind. It’s bold, voluminous, and unapologetically African. One scene that lives rent-free in our heads is Eucharia Anunobi’s dramatic “Why are you shopping where I shop?” moment from Abuja Connection. It’s a perfect display of attitude and hair height combined.

The high Afro puff is one of those hairstyles that never really went away but deserves more love today.

Styled with big hoop earrings and glossy lips, you instantly channel that confident Old Nollywood energy.

2. Watermelon Braids

If you watched Nigerian films in the early 2000s, you definitely saw watermelon braids. They start as long, singular braids that transition into soft curls halfway down, often in bright, fun colours like wine, gold, or even burgundy. The combination of sleek and curly gives it a playful edge, and it’s the kind of hairstyle a Nollywood city babe would wear while plotting her next move.

Watermelon braids are back on the radar because of how versatile they are. They can be worn in high ponytails, half-up styles, or left to flow freely. They also blend perfectly with the current Y2K and nostalgia trends dominating beauty and fashion.

3. Locs

Locs have been around for centuries, but in Old Nollywood, they became part of a specific aesthetic: free-spirited, mysterious, and effortlessly beautiful. Actresses like Thelma O’khaz and Patience Ozokwor often wore locs in roles that they played rebels and non-conformists. Roles that required strength and depth, which helped normalise the style on screen.

Today, locs have evolved into many variations: soft locs, butterfly locs, faux locs, and even coloured locs. But there’s still something special about the classic loc look that is thick, dark, and naturally styled. It represents freedom, identity, and pride.

In a world that’s increasingly embracing natural textures and authentic beauty, this Old Nollywood favourite definitely deserves a permanent spot in our current beauty scene.

4. Dolly Braids

Dolly braids were every it-girl’s dream in the early 2000s. They’re short, shoulder-length braids curled upward at the tips, usually with a soft bounce that frames the face perfectly. They had a girlish charm as they looked cute, classy, and neat. Before we even knew what cottagecore was, Nollywood actresses were living it.

The hairstyle’s comeback has already started. In 2024, singer Tems rocked a modern version of dolly braids during her interview and performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, instantly bringing the vintage look back to the spotlight.

What makes Dolly braids timeless is their balance. They’re playful enough for a casual day out but polished enough for a red-carpet moment. It shows that some Old Nollywood styles can evolve beautifully into modern trends.

5. The Pixie Cut

Few hairstyles defined the glamour of Old Nollywood quite like the pixie cut. Sleek, sharp, and effortlessly chic, it was the ultimate confidence-boosting hairstyle. You’d see actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Stella Damasus, or Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde rocking this short cut, often styled with deep side parts or dramatic curls.

The best part is that it’s one of those looks that never truly go out of fashion. Modern versions now come in bold colours, textured finishes, or even undercut designs, but the essence remains the same with bold femininity.

6. The Micro Braids

Micro braids were a true test of patience as they took hours to complete, but the result was always worth it. They were a favourite in Old Nollywood for their versatility; you could style them in buns, ponytails, or even curls. They gave a lightweight, elegant look that complemented almost any face shape.

Now, with improved braiding techniques and lighter extensions, micro braids can be worn without the tension or weight they once had. It’s time we brought them back, minus the stress of making them.