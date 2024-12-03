Banana Island launches iconic projects to enhance security, leisure & luxury for residents

The Banana Island Property Owners & Residents Association (BIPORAL) held the grand commissioning of a series of landmark projects that underscore Banana Island’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious estates. The event, hosted by Mr. Frank Aigbogun, the Chairman of Banana Island, welcomed His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside dignitaries, residents, and stakeholders.

The newly launched projects include an Ultra-Modern Estate Gate, a State-of-the-Art Administrative Building, the Banana Island Boat Club, an Advanced Firefighting Truck, two World-Class Tennis Courts, and two AstroTurf Football Fields. These additions were designed to enhance the safety, convenience, and recreational options available to Banana Island’s residents, further solidifying the estate’s status as a prime hub for luxury and innovation.

The event highlighted the commitment of BIPORAL to creating a self-sustained, secure, and community-oriented environment for all residents. In his keynote address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the association’s efforts in setting a standard for estate management and community welfare."Banana Island has set a benchmark in Lagos, not only for luxury living but for creating a secure and structured environment that epitomizes the vision of a modern, thriving Lagos. Today’s projects are proof of the collective commitment of the residents and BIPORAL towards building a community that supports a high quality of life and security for its people," said Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Governor also expressed his commitment to the residents of Banana Island, promised to see to more infrastructural development within the estate by addressing the drainage issue that has caused a major challenge on the road leading to the estate. Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Chairman of Banana Island, also remarked on the significance of the projects; "Today marks a defining moment for Banana Island. These projects symbolize our resolve to build not just a residence, but a sanctuary that offers the finest amenities, while safeguarding our community. We thank our partners and the Lagos State Government for their unwavering support in realizing this vision."

The newly elected Chairman, Ambassador Abidemi Oluwagbemiga Sonoiki, expressed his gratitude and his vision for the future of the estate: "It is an honour to serve this prestigious community. As a newly elected Chairman, my commitment is to build on today’s achievements, continuously improve our facilities, and foster an environment where innovation, security, and quality of life converge seamlessly. I look forward to working with the residents and partners to drive further developments that will keep Banana Island at the pinnacle of luxury living."

Other important dignitaries who graced the occasion includes, Adeoye Oduroye; Executive director Providus Bank, Olumide Odunuga; Head, General Services, First Bank, Jay Jay Okocha, Mrs. Danjuma and other Residents. The event concluded with a reception and a guided tour of the newly commissioned facilities, showcasing the estate's commitment to both cutting-edge amenities and robust community infrastructure.