Look down at your phone. Now look at your neck. Now imagine a 60-year-old version of you with a hunch. Yep. This is what your phone is doing to your posture, and it’s not a good look. It seems harmless now, but over time, this “normal” habit quietly reshapes your body, one scroll at a time.

This is exactly what happens to your body When you tilt your head down to look at your phone, you’re placing the weight of your head, which weighs around 4.5 to 5.5kg, on your neck at an awkward angle. The lower your head bends, the heavier it becomes for your spine.

At a 60-degree angle (which is how most people look at their phones), that pressure can feel like 27kg on your neck. Imagine carrying a 7-year-old child on your neck for hours every day. That’s what your body is silently enduring. Over time, this causes: Forward head posture (your head juts out unnaturally)

Rounded shoulders

Stiff neck and back

Tension headaches

Muscle fatigue

And even an early-onset hump on the upper back!

Poor posture isn’t just a physical problem. Studies show it can affect how you feel, too. People with slouched postures are more likely to feel low-energy, anxious, or even depressed.

On the flip side, standing tall and aligning your posture has been linked to boosted confidence and better focus. So yes, how you carry your body does affect your mind. Who’s most at risk? Short answer? Everyone. But especially: Teenagers who use their phones excessively during their growth years

Remote workers who hunch over phones or laptops for long hours

People who binge content on their phones in bed (guilty)

Social media addicts who scroll more than they sleep The longer you spend in that hunched position, the more your body adapts to it, until it becomes your default posture.

How to fix your posture without giving up your phone Don’t panic. We’re not asking you to toss your phone into the ocean. But here’s how to protect your body from the damage:

1. Raise your screen to eye level

Whether it’s your phone or laptop, bring it up instead of bending down. You’ll instantly reduce neck strain. 2. Take regular breaks Follow the 20-20-20 rule : Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Use it to reset your posture, too. 3. Stretch it out

