Look down at your phone. Now look at your neck. Now imagine a 60-year-old version of you with a hunch. Yep. This is what your phone is doing to your posture, and it’s not a good look.
It seems harmless now, but over time, this “normal” habit quietly reshapes your body, one scroll at a time.
READ MORE: 5 everyday postures that affect your back without you knowing
This is exactly what happens to your body
When you tilt your head down to look at your phone, you’re placing the weight of your head, which weighs around 4.5 to 5.5kg, on your neck at an awkward angle. The lower your head bends, the heavier it becomes for your spine.
At a 60-degree angle (which is how most people look at their phones), that pressure can feel like 27kg on your neck. Imagine carrying a 7-year-old child on your neck for hours every day. That’s what your body is silently enduring.
Over time, this causes:
Forward head posture (your head juts out unnaturally)
Rounded shoulders
Stiff neck and back
Tension headaches
Muscle fatigue
And even an early-onset hump on the upper back!
Poor posture isn’t just a physical problem. Studies show it can affect how you feel, too. People with slouched postures are more likely to feel low-energy, anxious, or even depressed.
On the flip side, standing tall and aligning your posture has been linked to boosted confidence and better focus. So yes, how you carry your body does affect your mind.
Who’s most at risk?
Short answer? Everyone. But especially:
Teenagers who use their phones excessively during their growth years
Remote workers who hunch over phones or laptops for long hours
People who binge content on their phones in bed (guilty)
Social media addicts who scroll more than they sleep
The longer you spend in that hunched position, the more your body adapts to it, until it becomes your default posture.
How to fix your posture without giving up your phone
Don’t panic. We’re not asking you to toss your phone into the ocean. But here’s how to protect your body from the damage:
1. Raise your screen to eye level
Whether it’s your phone or laptop, bring it up instead of bending down. You’ll instantly reduce neck strain.
2. Take regular breaks
Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Use it to reset your posture, too.
3. Stretch it out
Do simple stretches for your neck, shoulders, and back. Chin tucks, shoulder rolls, and wall angels can do wonders.
4. Strengthen your core
A strong core supports your spine. Try planks, yoga, or Pilates to build better posture from the inside out.
5. Be aware
The biggest posture fix? Awareness. The more conscious you are of how you sit or stand, the easier it is to correct yourself.
Your body is always listening, adjusting, and adapting. So give it the support it deserves.
RECENT: 5 Signs of a Toxic Teenager: What Every Parent Must Watch Out For