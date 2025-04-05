Aura by NailSavvy: Nigeria’s first 100% press-on nail shop debuts in Lagos

Beauty enthusiasts now have an innovative alternative to traditional nail salon visits with the grand opening of Aura by NailSavvy, Nigeria’s first dedicated press-on nail shop.

The launch marks a new era in nail beauty, making salon-quality manicures more accessible and allowing the modern woman to enjoy effortless elegance in minutes.

Combining convenience, style, and durability, the brand offers a premium, hassle-free way to achieve salon-quality nails in minutes. Unlike conventional press-ons that can be flimsy and prone to breakage, its designs feature advanced three-layer technology, including a hard gel layer for superior strength and a flawless, long-lasting finish. Engineered for durability, these high-quality press-ons allow users to flaunt their nails with confidence.

Aura by NailSavvy is redefining the manicure experience with expertly crafted press-on nails that deliver professional results without long wait times or high price tags. With a diverse collection of stylish designs, it ensures every customer finds the perfect set to match their personality and mood.

Options include custom rhinestones, decals, nail gems, cat-eye gel polish, and stunning chrome finishes, offering an effortless way to achieve a high-end manicure look.

The brand offers four size options including Extra Small, Small, Medium, and Large—alongside five trendy shapes: Square, Almond, Coffin, Round, and Stiletto. Available in short, medium, and long lengths, Aura’s nails cater to every beauty preference, from subtle elegance, bold and glamour.

Located at Shoprite Mall, Surulere, Customers can explore and shop the Aura collection in-store and online, bringing stunning, high-end nails right to their fingertips.

_---_