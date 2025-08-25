'Head master': Viral clip of Apostle Suleman’s teaching on oral sex divides Nigerians online [VIDEO]

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has sparked a heated debate after declaring that oral sex is not a sin, provided it is practised within marriage.

The statement came during a question-and-answer session in his church, where a member asked if oral sex was sinful.

A video of his response, which has gone viral on social media, has since attracted a storm of online reactions.

“Is oral sex a sin?” the question read. Apostle Suleman responded: “Should I answer from the Bible? Anything you do with your wife indoors is not a sin. So long as it’s your wife and both of you agreed. When the Bible was talking about the wife of your youth, what do you think the Bible was saying?”

He stressed that the Bible does not condemn intimate acts between married couples except when they are fetish or diabolical.

“So long as it is not fetish, a ritual, or diabolical, it’s not wrong. I know that many of you will say you can’t use the same mouth you use to serve God to perform oral sex, but don’t you lie and gossip with the same mouth?” he asked.

What is Oral Sex?

Oral sex is a sexual activity involving the stimulation of a partner’s genitals using the mouth, lips, or tongue.

Health experts often note that it is a common form of intimacy among couples, though attitudes toward it vary widely across cultural and religious contexts.

The fiery preacher admitted that his opinion might not resonate with many believers.

“I know many will not agree with me, but oral sex is not a sin,” he concluded.

Nigerians React on Social Media

The viral video has since divided opinion online. While some mocked the cleric, others welcomed his openness on the subject.

@Asarailu_ tweeted, “Pastor dey steady lick plate for power room 😂😂.”

In contrast, @FolajeuwoNelson criticised the idea: “Papa self fit be head master like that. 💔😂 Oral sex is disgusting, I wonder how human beings discovered they could do that.”

Defending the cleric, @Seth_exchange wrote: “Yes, it is not sin as long you are doing it with your wife or husband.”

Another, @ifeesco, added humour: “Na this church I go Dey go now.”