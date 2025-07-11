These 5 foods can slow down ageing and help you stay young

Each new day you experience means another chance for your body to keep growing.

Growing older is a blessing in itself; but ageing faster than you should can put you at risk of chronic conditions and diseases.

There's a way to avoid this: a healthy diet of nutrient-packed foods.

It's possible to form a new habit of eating consciously to remain in good shape (physically and mentally) and slow down or even reverse stress-related ageing.

And if you're beginning to embrace that, you'll need a guide on the specific foods to consume and what to leave out of your regular diet.

Without further ado, here are five foods that contain the right amount of antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, and other nutrients your body needs to age gracefully and without impediments.

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene. [Freepik/stockking]

Tomatoes do not just look radiant on the outside; they contain lycopene, a wonderful compound that gives them their red colour.

Lycopene is both an antioxidant and carotenoid.

Upon absorption, it starts working by protecting skin cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to a diminished appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

READ ALSO: 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging

It also reduces your predisposition to a host of chronic diseases, including heart disease, based on findings from multiple research studies.

Other antioxidants present in tomatoes like vitamin C and E are equally useful in slowing down the ageing process.

2. Avocados

Avocados are packed with anti-ageing nutrients your body needs. [Freepik/stockking]

Avocados are quite tasty but also one of the healthiest you'll ever find when it comes to anti-ageing compounds.

They contain vitamins C, E, and B3, both known as agents of skin repair, barrier and firmness support.

If hydration is also one of your goals, look no further than avocados. They contain monounsaturated fats that prevent moisture loss and contribute to renewed skin elasticity.

Plus, they consist of 73% water.

Their antioxidant properties include lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are crucial in preserving skin cells from sun damage and boosting cognitive function.

3. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are your sure bet if you need help with anti-ageing actions like cell turnover and skin regeneration.

That's because they are high in beta-carotene, an agent known for such amazing benefits.

Beta-carotene converts into vitamin A upon absorption.

And the result it produces is a less dry, flaky skin with an improved skin tone.

If you want to also fade the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, sweet potatoes can help.

It contains vitamin C that plays a key role in collagen synthesis for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness.

READ ALSO: What is the right age for women to get pregnant

It also contains a substantial amount of water that can boost hydration levels and keep your body from premature ageing.

4. Walnuts

Glass jar with shelled walnuts on table.

Chronic inflammation in the body triggers rapid ageing.

Studies have now declared walnuts as the sole choice among for other nuts for anti-ageing.

And we have their rich fatty acids, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals content to thank for that.

READ ALSO: 10 tips to take care of your skin and delay aging

These compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in the body, significantly reducing your risk of chronic diseases.

5. Almonds

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients [WellnessImpact]

Packed with vital nutrients including antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids, almonds are beneficial in preventing your skin from ageing quickly.

Vitamin E, in particular, is a potent antioxidant abundant in almonds that significantly slows down ageing by protecting skin cells from damage caused by free radicals.