Oluwatoyin Alao-Aderinto, the first daughter of the late former Oyo State Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, has sought a court order for the exhumation of her father’s remains to conduct paternity tests on seven individuals claiming to be biological children of the deceased politician.

In a suit with motion number I/443/2024 and filed by her counsel, Oladipo Olasope , Alao-Aderinto begged the court to order a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to be conducted on herself and six others – Olamide , Adebukola , Olamipo , Olamiju (a serving member of the House of Representatives), Tabitha , and Olamikunle .

The applicant wants the tests conducted at a court-approved, accredited laboratory to establish their biological relationship with the late politician. She prayed that the results be submitted under seal to the presiding judge and only unsealed for pronouncement in open court.

Since the passing of the former Governor on January 12, 2022, at the age of 71 in Ogbomoso, a dispute has ensued over the administration and distribution of his estate.

Alao-Aderinto's suit was filed against Kemi Alao-Akala , her father's widow, and Olamide Alabi , one of the individuals said to be his daughter.

The defendants are said to have obtained a letter of administration over the deceased governor's estate without proper consent. This has triggered concerns about possible mismanagement of the estate and, more so, the exclusion of legitimate children from the assets.

Therefore, Alao-Aderinto has sought a court declaration of the letter of administration obtained by the duo as illegal, null, and void. At the same time, she is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining them from further selling, transferring, or disposing of any part of her father’s assets.

The first daughter accused Kemi Olamide Alabi of excluding other rightful heirs from the estate and manipulating information to take sole control of the late governor's property, an affidavit filed supporting the motion noted.