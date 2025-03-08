Afang, psychology & stories – The women of Pulse NG Editorial: Ops & Partnerships, Entertainment & Lifestyle

For this special edition, we’re spotlighting the incredible women behind Pulse Nigeria’s editorial team in honour of International Women’s Day.

As the world unites with women to #AccelerateAction for this year’s International Women’s Day, let’s pull back the curtain for the first time and unveil the personalities behind the words you love reading on Pulse NG.

Deborah Akwa, Content Operations Manager and Media Partnership, Pulse NG

Deborah Akwa is the Content Operations Manager for Pulse Nigeria, overseeing the end-to-end editorial process, and ensuring timely delivery of quality content across platforms. She collaborates with internal teams and external media partners to develop effective distribution strategies and optimise content reach.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

- Creative Collaboration: I get to work with talented writers in creating engaging content.

- Leadership: Managing a team of writers (Contributors) and guiding them toward producing high-quality content.

- Networking & Relationship-Building: Meeting new people, from media executives to brand partners

- Strategic Negotiations: Finding win-win collaborations between Pulse and Brand partners.

Expanding Pulse Influence: Playing a role in amplifying Pulse visibility on other brands’ platforms.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

Tight Deadlines – Managing multiple content pieces like client content, contributors articles and News stories for publication almost at the same time, can be stressful.

The never-ending cycle of edits – Sometimes, I think a piece is ready to go live, and then…boom! Another round of revisions and updates comes in. It’s part of the job, but it slows down progress and can be exhausting.

Following up Brand & Media Partners - Most brands love what we do and jump on it immediately. But for others, you'll have to do a lot of follow-ups, calls and emails especially during the preparations for Pulse Nigeria major events; Pulse Influencer Awards and Pulse Fiesta, it can feel like an extreme sport.

Sometimes I wonder, did they miss my email or call, or are they just ghosting me? At the end of the day, the wins make it all worth it. I love the challenge and the impact my work creates. But realistically, — some days, I just want to throw my laptop out the window.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

Wow, I love this question! I unwind by watching adventurous and horror movies while munching on a plate of spicy Jollof rice with peppered chicken and fruit juice or enjoying a bowl of Afang soup with any kind of swallow, not starch! Sometimes, I also unwind by engaging in funny and enlightening conversations with friends or family, it brings me joy!

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025?

There are beliefs, attitudes and actions most people portray without realising what they're doing and these affect how women are treated. They are;

1) Perceived too emotional - Women are still seen as "too emotional" to handle pressure or challenging situations while men expressing emotions are perceived to be strong and passionate.

2) Appearance - If a woman dresses too casually, they may be seen as an unprofessional or a 'laid back' person; if they dress so well, they may be seen as trying hard to prove a point.

3) When men exhibit firm and direct behaviour, they are seen as strong leaders but when a woman does the same, they are often called 'bossy', 'difficult' or 'complicated'.

What would you like to be remembered for? Or How would you like to be remembered?

In the workplace, I will like to be remembered as: A passionate Content Operations Manager; - Who made things work in an organized process, and helped the team achieve its goals and objectives. - Who executed all her tasks with excellence, kindness, and integrity. - Is honest, trustworthy, and always standing for what is right, no matter the situation. In society: I would like to be remembered as someone who made a difference with her gifts and talents, spreading light, love, hope, and positive change. Many thanks for attending and listening to my Ted talk!

Damilola Agubata, Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Pulse NG

Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor for Pulse Nigeria, a creative content specialist with robust experience in media and marketing. She oversees coverage for the entertainment and lifestyle desk in addition to being a psychology nerd.

What are the fun aspects of your job?

Creating high-performing pieces and also ideating them. I let the analytics guide me, but I also put my own unique spin around it, infusing my creativity with data. I find this intriguing. It’s not just about chasing numbers; it’s also about allowing your voice to shine through each piece, each story.

What are the not-so-fun aspects of your job?

Deadlines. Ask any journalist: deadlines are not a journalist’s best friend. They will come knocking on your door, whether or not you like it. But in a fast-paced digital newsroom, staying adaptable is key. I would also say juggling multiple demands simultaneously can be a bit demanding: between editorial calendars and prioritising which pitches to accept, decline and jump on right away, though I believe taking a project management course soon will help me.

How do you unwind in your spare time?

I binge-watch romantic comedies; I’m a huge fan of rom-coms. I also hang out with my partner. And to de-stress, a good bowl of amala, ewedu, and gbegiri goes a long way for me.

Can you describe some of the unconscious biases you think society still holds against women in 2025? Some of the unconscious biases I think society still holds against women in 2025 include: Money - While more women are now occupying big seats in corporate and business, society still feels the need to ‘humble’ a woman who is visibly financially comfortable. People still feel the need to remind her that men may not consider her worthy of a relationship or marriage if she flaunts her success or money around; no one says that to a man. Domestic work - It’s still seen as a woman’s duty in the home, even if she has the most stressful 9-5 job in the world. I think it’s unfair that women are expected to do a larger chunk of domestic work in the home and still contribute equal financial resources to the household like the man. Society has normalised women in the workforce but is still dragging its feet to normalise men taking on active domestic roles in the home.