Adanna Madueke’s Our African Hairitage: Inspiring women to embrace natural hair

With February on the horizon, a month dedicated to honoring Black history and culture, Adanna Madueke’s highly anticipated documentary, Our African Hairitage: An African Legacy, set the stage for a remarkable celebration of African identity, pride, and artistry.

Adanna Madueke is a passionate storyteller and cultural advocate dedicated to highlighting the beauty and significance of African heritage. Her documentary, Our African Hairitage, is a powerful exploration of African hair as more than just a style, it’s a symbol of identity, history, and resilience.

Through personal stories, cultural insights, and rich visuals, the documentary celebrates the diverse textures, traditions, and meanings woven into the fabric of African hair.

The premiere held at Landmark Towers, Oniru VI, Lagos, transcended a typical screening, offering an immersive experience into the stories, traditions, and artistry that define the richness of natural hair and African hairstyles.

Hawa Magaji, Host at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

More than just a film showing, this event was a bold statement of cultural pride, a testament to the beauty of African heritage, and a promise that these stories will continue to inspire generations to come.

Adanna Madueke welcomed guests with an inspiring speech, stating, “This documentary is a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and the stories we must carry forward. Hair is not just style; it’s a symbol of identity, a marker of history, and a legacy of strength.”

The event attracted an impressive lineup of cultural icons and thought leaders, including Stephanie Coker, Ifeoma Okoye, Nibi Lawson, Bisola Adeniyi, Ugo Monye and Adanna Madueke herself, whose presence underscored the significance of the documentary as a milestone in African storytelling.

Stephanie Coker at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos

Ifeoma Okoye at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

Ugo Monyo at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

The runway was a vibrant highlight, blending fashion with heritage. Lady Biba’s collection featured boardroom-inspired, corporate chic pieces, emphasizing how natural hair can be confidently styled in professional spaces.

Her designs proved that Afrocentric elegance thrives not just in cultural celebrations but in corporate environments, redefining beauty standards for the modern African woman.

Models wearing Lady Biba Pieces at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos

In contrast, DressUp By Taiwo showcased versatile, contemporary designs perfect for the modern, fashion-forward woman. Taiwo’s collection celebrated bold prints, dynamic silhouettes, and effortless elegance, perfectly complementing the event’s theme of self-expression and authenticity.

Models wearing Dress up by Taiwo Pieces at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

Bringing these looks to life, Tasala HQ styled the models’ hair with exquisite, intricate hairstyles that celebrated the versatility and history of African hair. Their artistry on the runway highlighted how natural hair can be both a powerful statement and an integral part of high-fashion aesthetics.

Model rocking hairstyle by Tasala HQ on the runway at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

Model rocking hairstyle by Tasala HQ on the runway at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

The live hairstyling session, powered by Kinky Apothecary, showcased the intricate techniques and rich cultural narratives behind African haircare. Models were styled in real-time, demonstrating the beauty of natural textures and protective styles.

The brand’s founder, Nibi Lawson, shared insights on embracing natural hair, highlighting the importance of representation in the beauty industry.

Live hairstyling by Kinky Apothecary at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

Dupe Talabi, the CEO of Tasala HQ brought a unique flair to the event with their signature hairstyling techniques. Their contribution not only elevated the runway but also reinforced the message that natural hair is versatile, fashionable, and worthy of celebration.

Dupe Talabi, CEO of Tasala HQ and the Tasala HQ team at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos

The intellectual highlight of the evening was a thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by the dynamic host, Hawa Magaji. The panel featured influential voices like Stephanie Coker, Ifeoma Okoye, Nibi Lawson, Bisola Adeniyi, and Adanna Madueke, who explored themes around hair, health, heritage, and the significance of embracing natural beauty.

Panel conversations with Ifeoma Okoye, Bisola Adeniyi, Nibi Lawson and Host, Hawa Magaji at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos

Conversations with Stephanie Coker, Adanna Madueke and Host, Hawa Magaji at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

A fireside chat with Dupe Talabi and Adanna Madueke, moderated by Eki Ogunbor, delved deeper into the evolving dynamics of the natural hair movement, sparking meaningful conversations about identity, beauty standards, and cultural pride.

Fireside chat with Dupe Talabi, Adanna Madueke and Eki Ogunbor at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos.

The success of the event was amplified by the support of key partners, including Afro by Nature, Zaron Cosmetics, Kinky Apothecary, Tasala HQ, Lady Biba, and DressUp By Taiwo. Each brand played a vital role in bringing the event to life, creating a vibrant, Afrocentric atmosphere that resonated with every guest.

Models on the runway with Adanna Madueke wearing Lady Biba Pieces and Dress up by Taiwo Pieces at the Our Hairitage Documentary Premiere by Adanna Madueke on Sunday, 26th January, 2025 at Landmark Towers, Lagos

Media partners like FashionVerse Africa, Guzangs, Vanguard, Pop and Prime, Ogene Igbo, Femme Africa, and La Mode ensured that the event’s powerful message reached audiences far beyond the venue. The Our African Hairitage premiere wasn’t just a celebration—it was a movement.

It called on everyone to embrace their roots, honor their heritage, and share their stories unapologetically. In honor of Black History Month, Our African Hairitage Documentary will officially premiere on YouTube this month of February, allowing audiences worldwide to experience this powerful tribute to African identity, culture, and pride.

For more details on the documentary kindly visit Adanna Maduek’s youtube here

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: www.adannamadueke.com info@adannamadueke.com