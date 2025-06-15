Is Aave (AAVE) bullish prediction still on track after holding above $95, or will Hedera (HBAR) price climb fizzle out under weak volume? AAVE shows signs of strength with a structure that seems ready for a move up, while HBAR struggles to gain momentum despite oversold conditions. Both coins have mixed signals, leaving traders debating their next moves.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) has locked in its roadmap for real growth. The GO LIVE announcement isn’t just another update; it’s a full-scale ecosystem reveal.

With a $600M presale target, 20 confirmed exchange listings, and over 2 million X1 miners, BlockDAG is setting itself up to dominate this cycle. The current $0.0018 presale price won’t last long, so now’s the time to pay attention. This isn’t just talk, it’s execution.

Aave (AAVE) Bullish Breakout Looming

Aave (AAVE) is holding strong in the $95–$98 range, showing resilience after last week's dip. This strong base is setting up AAVE for a potential breakout above $100, which could trigger a swift move toward $112–$120, especially with increased volume and momentum in the DeFi space. Analysts are watching closely as AAVE's fundamentals remain solid, with high on-chain activity and robust lending pool usage.

Aave eyes $100, Hedera seeks momentum & BlockDAG's $600M presale target gears up for market domination with 2M miners

The technical structure supports the idea that AAVE is gearing up for its next leg up. RSI and MACD are flattening but still favour the bulls. A push above $100 could be the catalyst that propels AAVE to one of the hottest DeFi leaders this season. Keep an eye on this one – the setup is clean and ripe for a move.

Hedera (HBAR) Price Struggles for Momentum

Hedera (HBAR) has climbed to around $0.159, but the price action is lacklustre. Despite a 4% gain over the past week, indicators like CMF and BBTrend point to lingering weakness, with low volume and RSI dropping to oversold levels. HBAR is testing key support between $0.153 and $0.178, and a breakdown could send it down to $0.124.

Aave eyes $100, Hedera seeks momentum & BlockDAG's $600M presale target gears up for market domination with 2M miners

For HBAR to break out of this range, it needs to push through resistance at $0.182–$0.20. If it can reclaim that zone, a move toward $0.25 could be on the cards. Watch closely: a shift in volume and sentiment could ignite a fast-moving rally, but without it, HBAR may remain stuck in its current range.

BlockDAG’s $600M Strategy Positions It for Market Domination

BlockDAG isn’t waiting for the market to catch up; it’s already on the move. The recent GO LIVE reveal showcased an aggressive six-week launch strategy that begins with the presale closure and leads to 20 centralised exchange listings. CEO Antony Turner has already made the call, and now it’s happening. From airdrops and vesting contracts to mainnet deployment, DeFi rollouts, and a community-ready launchpad, BlockDAG is going all in. This isn’t a theory, it’s full-on execution aimed at the top of the leaderboard.

The $600 million presale goal isn’t just a number to boast about. It’s how BlockDAG is funding massive liquidity provisioning across 20 exchanges, mining infrastructure for both ASIC and mobile devices, and scaling its decentralised applications (dApps). With over $304 million raised and 22.6 billion BDAG tokens sold, BlockDAG is firmly in Batch 29 of 45. The standard price is $0.0276, but the special $0.0018 offer is still available for a limited time.

Aave eyes $100, Hedera seeks momentum & BlockDAG's $600M presale target gears up for market domination with 2M miners

More than 2 million X1 miners are already on board, and with a testnet that’s proven its durability, BlockDAG is setting the stage to dominate this cycle. With listings already secured on MEXC, XT.com, BitMart, Coinstore, and LBank, this is only the beginning. The exclusive pre-listing on one exchange will kick off a week early, establishing price discovery before the full launch.

For those searching for a crypto project poised to lead in 2025, BlockDAG is far more than just a low-cap gamble. It’s fully funded, equipped with essential tools, backed by users, and executing its playbook now. The $0.0018 entry won’t last.

The Path Ahead

Aave (AAVE) and Hedera (HBAR) are showing promising signs, with AAVE holding strong above $90 and HBAR climbing toward key resistance. However, both projects still need confirmation before making significant moves. If you're looking for more than just potential, BlockDAG is already in motion.

With its GO LIVE strategy, BlockDAG is delivering real progress, including timelines, airdrops, DeFi rollouts, and smart contract activation. Supported by over 2 million miners and a $600M presale target, BlockDAG is building its momentum. With just days left for the $0.0018 offer, this could be the crypto to dominate in 2025.

Aave eyes $100, Hedera seeks momentum & BlockDAG's $600M presale target gears up for market domination with 2M miners

_---_