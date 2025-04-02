AACE Foods Partners with Just Theatre House to Empower Food Retailers

In celebration of International Women’s Month, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited has partnered with Just Theatre House to support and empower female small-scale food retailers. This initiative reflects AACE Foods’ commitment to strengthening women-led businesses, fostering economic resilience, and promoting access to quality nutrition.

A major highlight of the event was AACE Foods’ direct support for 10 small-scale female food retailers, each receiving AACE Foods products worth N50,000. This initiative is designed to enhance their businesses, improve product availability, and contribute to sustainable community growth.

Women play a crucial role in Nigeria’s retail sector, yet many face challenges such as limited access to capital, business mentorship, and essential inventory. By providing AACE Foods products, the company is not just offering support—it is equipping small-scale retailers with the resources they need to expand their businesses, increase profitability, and serve their customers with high-quality, nutritious products.

AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited recognizes that women are at the heart of families, communities, and businesses, and their empowerment is essential to economic progress.

By providing products worth N50,000 each to 10 selected women, the company is offering tangible support that goes beyond sponsorship—it is enabling these women to leverage high-quality, nutritious products in their businesses and daily lives. This empowerment initiative aligns with AACE Foods’ belief that access to quality food and resources can be a catalyst for success, strength, and independence.

The partnership with Just Theatre House also aligns with AACE Foods’ belief in the transformative power of storytelling. By bringing women’s experiences to the stage, the play serves as a catalyst for dialogue, awareness, and action toward gender equality and economic empowerment.

Gloria Nwabuike, Managing Director of AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited, emphasized the importance of this initiative,

At AACE Foods, we don’t just believe in empowering women—we take action. Our collaboration with Just Theatre House is a testament to our commitment to celebrating women’s resilience while providing tangible support to help them grow and succeed. Through this initiative, we are reinforcing the importance of nourishment, entrepreneurship, and community-driven progress.

AACE Foods remains dedicated to championing initiatives that uplift women, foster business growth, and promote access to nutrition, ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

About AACE Foods

AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited is a proudly Nigerian company transforming Africa’s agricultural potential into high-quality, nutritious food products. Founded in 2009 by Mezuo and Ndidi Nwuneli, AACE Foods addresses critical challenges in Nigeria’s food sector, such as high post-harvest losses, low agricultural yields, and widespread malnutrition.

With a mission to deliver tasty, nutritious products made from Africa’s finest herbs, spices, cereals, and vegetables, AACE Foods sources raw materials from smallholder farmers, empowering rural communities through training and access to resources. Today, the company offers an extensive portfolio of spices, seasonings, and complementary foods, serving urban consumers and international markets while improving livelihoods and advancing food security across the continent.