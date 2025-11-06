Guests at this year’s Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) embarked on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Irish whiskey making. This hands-on, sensory experience brought the world of Jameson Irish Whiskey to life in true Jameson style.

From the moment attendees arrived at the registration booth, they were welcomed with warmth and guided into intimate sessions, Group A, Group B, and Group C, each hosting 12 participants, allowing for a personalized, interactive exploration of Jameson’s legacy and craft.

Each session opened with the captivating story of John Jameson & Son, a tale of passion, heritage, and the 240-year tradition of crafting whiskey with heart. Guests were introduced to the foundational elements that make Jameson unique the use of malted and unmalted barley, the triple distillation process that ensures its signature smoothness, and the dedication to balance and character that defines Irish whiskey.

A Smooth, Sweet, Nutty, Spicy, and Floral Journey Through the Jameson Distillery on Tour

From there, participants were taken deeper into the maturation process, where the magic of time and wood meet. Guests explored how whiskey evolves through the New-age blend, 1-year, 3-year, and 7-year expressions, each stage revealing new dimensions of flavor, texture, and aroma. The discussion highlighted the crucial role of the barrel, emphasizing how the wood breathes life into every drop, infusing it with sweet vanilla, toasted oak, spice, nutty warmth, and subtle floral undertones.

To complement the education, attendees took part in an interactive wood-scenting session, learning how different casks contribute to Jameson’s flavor profile from the gentle sweetness of seasoned oak to the deep complexity of charred barrels.

The experience moved seamlessly into the tasting session, where guests were guided to explore and compare Scotch whisky, American whiskey, and Jameson Irish Whiskey. Through this comparative tasting, participants discovered that Jameson’s triple-distilled smoothness stands out as sweeter and softer than Scotch, and rounder and more balanced than American whiskey.

Brand ambassadors encouraged guests to engage all their senses to swirl the glass, nose the aroma, take a slow sip, and let the whiskey rest on the palate before swallowing. The result was an exploration of layers: smooth, sweet, nutty, spicy, and floral, with a finish as warm as the Jameson welcomes itself. Between tastings, participants cleansed their palate with water, rediscovering subtle new notes with each pour, a gentle reminder to enjoy responsibly.

As the experience concluded, each participant received a “Certified Jameson Irish Whiskey Lover” certificate, a proud acknowledgement of their journey through the distillery experience, symbolising their new connection to the Jameson family and craft.

Adding a touch of premium flair, guests were also introduced to the Jameson Black Barrel, a richer, bolder expression known for its intense character, toasted wood notes, and smooth finish. The tasting offered a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and innovation that continue to shape the Jameson family.

“Through the Jameson Distillery on Tour, we wanted to give our community more than just a drink; we wanted them to experience the heart, heritage, and craft behind every bottle,” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “It’s about creating real connections, meaningful stories, and a deeper appreciation for what makes Jameson truly special.”

The Jameson Distillery on Tour once again proved that it’s more than just an event; it’s a cultural experience that celebrates people, stories, and the shared joy of good whiskey.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

