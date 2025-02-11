7 interesting facts about newborns

When it comes to newborns, almost everyone sees them as tiny bundles of joy. But there’s a lot more to them than meets the eye. While most people know that babies cry, sleep a lot, and need to be fed, there are some surprising and little-known facts about newborns that will leave you amazed.

1) Newborns don’t shed tears when they cry

It might sound unusual, but newborns cry without shedding actual tears. Their tear ducts are fully formed at birth, but they only produce enough moisture to keep the eyes lubricated. Real tears usually start appearing when a baby is two to three weeks old, though some take up to two months to develop them fully.

2) They have more bones than adults At birth, a newborn has about 300 bones while an adult has 206. This is because some of the baby’s bones, such as those in the skull, are still soft and separate to make birth easier. As they grow, some of these bones fuse together, reducing the total count.

3) Newborns can recognise their mother's voice immediately From the moment they are born, babies can recognise their mother’s voice. This is because they have been listening to it in the womb for months! Studies show that newborns prefer their mother’s voice over anyone else’s and can even recognise songs and sounds they heard during pregnancy.

4) Their sense of smell is extremely strong While a newborn’s eyesight is still developing, their sense of smell is incredibly sharp. Within days of birth, they can recognise their mother’s scent and prefer it over any other smell. This helps them feel safe and bonded to their primary caregiver.

5) They have a natural swimming reflex Another interesting thing about newborns is that they have an instinctive ability to swim. If placed in water, they will automatically move their arms and legs in a swimming motion and even hold their breath. However, this reflex fades by around six months of age.

6) They can taste everything (except salt!) Newborns are born with highly sensitive taste buds and can detect sweet, bitter, and sour flavours. However, they can’t taste salt until they are around four to five months old. Researchers believe this is because their kidneys are still developing, and they do not process sodium the way adults do.

7) They sleep a lot While it's common for new parents to complain that their babies do not let them sleep, the fact is newborns sleep for about 16 to 18 hours a day. But their sleep cycles are short, usually lasting 2 to 4 hours at a time. This is because their tiny stomachs cannot hold much milk, so they wake up frequently to feed. Their sleep patterns gradually stabilise as they grow.