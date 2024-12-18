6 most unusual Christmas trees around the world

During Christmas, families around the world decorate their homes with lights, ornaments, and, of course, the beloved Christmas tree.

For most people, a Christmas tree means a fresh or artificial evergreen decorated with shiny balls and twinkling lights. But did you know that in some places, Christmas trees are not always what you expect?

Around the world, people have found creative ways to make their own versions of the Christmas tree.

If you love Christmas but want to see something different, here are some of the most unusual Christmas trees from around the world.

1. The floating tree in Brazil

In Rio de Janeiro, Christmas is celebrated with a massive floating Christmas tree that sits on a lagoon. Covered in millions of sparkling lights, this tree looks like it’s glowing on the water, creating a breathtaking view.

2. The upside-down tree in France

In some luxury stores in France, you’ll find Christmas trees hanging upside-down from the ceiling. While it might look strange at first, these upside-down trees are a work of art. They are usually decorated with beautiful ornaments and lights. This creative design saves space and adds a modern, artistic twist to the traditional tree.

3. The beer bottle tree in China

In some parts of China, people celebrate Christmas by building trees out of beer bottles. Hundreds of green bottles are carefully stacked to form a tree shape, and the result is surprisingly beautiful. At night, the tree is lit with lights, making the bottles glow.

4. The driftwood tree in Australia

In Australia, Christmas happens in the summer, so there’s no snow or traditional evergreens. Instead, some people create driftwood Christmas trees using pieces of wood they find on the beach. These trees are simple, rustic, and carry a natural beauty that fits perfectly with Australia’s warm and sunny Christmas.

5. The Lego Christmas Tree in Malaysia

The Lego Christmas tree in Malaysia is built entirely out of colourful Lego bricks, this tree is massive and looks just like a real Christmas tree. It takes thousands of bricks and many hours to build, making it a true masterpiece.

6. The Human Tree in India