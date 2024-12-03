5 ways to de-stress before the new year

As the year gradually comes to an end, life can feel busier than ever. Between holiday preparations, tying up loose ends at work, and setting goals for the new year, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

For many, this time of year brings not only joy but also stress. The pressure to make everything perfect, reflect on the past year, and prepare for the next can be exhausting.

But the end of the year doesn’t have to leave you feeling drained. Taking some time to de-stress is essential for your mental and physical well-being. Think of it as a gift you’re giving yourself, a chance to reset and start the new year feeling refreshed.

Here are some simple yet effective ways to reduce stress before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st.

1. Reflect, don’t ruminate

It’s natural to think about the highs and lows of the past year, but there’s a difference between reflecting and ruminating. Reflecting helps you learn from your experiences and plan for the future. Ruminating, on the other hand, traps you in a cycle of overthinking and regret.

Set aside 10–15 minutes to write down your biggest achievements and lessons from the year. Focus on gratitude and what you’ve learned, rather than dwelling on what went wrong.

2. Declutter your space

A cluttered home or workspace can add to your stress without you even realising it. Clearing out physical clutter can create a sense of calm and make you feel more organised going into the new year.

Start small; pick one drawer or one section of a room to tidy up. Donate items you no longer need and organise the ones you use.

3. Prioritise self-care

With so much going on, it’s easy to neglect yourself. Taking time for self-care isn’t selfish, it’s necessary.

Schedule at least 30 minutes a day to do something just for you. It could be as simple as a walk, a face mask, or journaling your thoughts.

4. Reconnect with loved ones

The holiday season is a perfect time to strengthen your bonds with family and friends. Feeling connected to loved ones can lift your spirits and help you feel supported.

Make time for a date, a phone call, or even a loving message to someone you care about. Meaningful conversations can be a great way to release stress and build positive energy.

5. Plan for fun, not perfection

Trying to make everything perfect for the holidays or the new year can lead to unnecessary stress. Instead, focus on creating joyful moments without pressuring yourself.