5 subtle signs of deep unhappiness

These days, it's no longer surprising when people suddenly change and withdraw from the people they once cared for. It shows how sad their life's reality has made them and it's only fair that we empathize with them and help through their struggles.

While it's easy to know when people are sad through their emotional outbursts, there are still some people who have mastered the art of hiding their pains and going about with their cheerful disposition.

If you want to be an emotional support to such persons, you must also learn the subtle signs that show off this sadness, because understanding the signs could make a world of difference for them.

1. They’re always fine

Emotions are a rollercoaster.

One minute, they’re soaring high with joy, the next, they’re plummeting into the depths of sadness. Some people never give a clue they're experiencing sadness. No matter what happens, their response remain “I'm fine” or “everything's good.”

While this may seem like a good thing, psychologists consider it a red flag for hidden unhappiness. When someone's always telling you they're fine, there's a significant chance they're suppressing feelings of despair, unhappiness, or something deeper.

Be that person that will look deeper than their answer. You just may see something no one sees.

2. Their laughter seems forced

We've all been there - moments when we struggle to be the fun-loving people we used to be. At such moments, our laughter seems hollow, like an echo bouncing off a cancerous wall. But the good thing is that we always shake it off with time and move on like nothing happened.

However, when that one friend makes this a repeated pattern, it becomes another subtle sign of deep-seated unhappiness. So, the next time your friend laughs half-heartedly, pay attention to the laughter. It could be telling you something deeper than many other people know.

3. They stay busy to avoid being alone with their thoughts

We've seen this scenario play out too often - people convincing themselves that they're busy because they simply like productivity. But for many sad people, it's not just about productivity. It is their way of avoiding silence and the thoughts that accompany it.

If your friend is always moving or always busy, there's a significant possibility they're trying to escape sitting with their feelings.

4. They always check in on others

You'd think that a person struggling with their sadness will be so caught up in it that they'll forget to worry about others. But that's not always the case. Deeply unhappy people tend to be the first to check up on friends and associates.

They remember birthdays, notice when something seems off about someone, and check in to be sure they're fine. It doesn't take away anything from the genuineness of their kindness; just that they see it as a better way to run away from their feelings.

4. They downplay their achievements

If you have a friend that constantly downplays their achievements and accomplishments, chances are they're trying to hide their sadness. It's often because of their deep struggle to see their self-worth.