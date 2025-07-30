5 Standout Moments That Made the Golden Penny Food Fest a Full-Flavour Experience

Golden Penny brought a fresh burst of flavor and excitement to Enugu with the debut of its food festival at Ngwo Park in Uwani. Designed as a family-friendly experience, the festival welcomed a lively crowd of residents, natives, students, families, food enthusiasts, and media.

Throughout the day, attendees explored the full range of Golden Penny products, engaged in fun activities, and connected with the brand in new and exciting ways, reinforcing the brand’s deeper relationship with consumers across the Southeast.

Here are five standout moments that made it a full-flavour experience:

1. A Delicious Dive into Golden Penny Product Portfolio

One of the biggest draws of the festival was the chance to experience Golden Penny’s wide range of food. Festival-goers were treated to live cooking demos and tasting booths exploring the versatility of products like pasta, noodles, flour, cereals, and edible oils, all presented in innovative, mouth-watering ways.

The Golden Penny Foods festival is a celebration of our wide range of superior quality and nourishing food products produced as an innovative response to the consumers' need for tasty nutrition, said Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, the MD, Golden Penny Foods Limited.

We’re here to let consumers experience our brand and taste the nourishment we offer across all meal times, said Illyas Kazeem, Marketing Director, Golden Penny Foods.

2. Games, Laughter, and Connection

Beyond food, the event fostered games, quizzes, laughter, and connection. Families faced off in an experiential quiz challenge where spouses had to guess each other’s favorite meals, with laughter and surprises all around. Children showed off their best dance moves during the kids' competition, while lucky draws and food trivia winners earned prizes ranging from kitchen appliances to branded goodies.

“I feel so excited... I never expected this to happen. Here I am with my new blender. Golden Penny, thank you... You know you are a giant when it comes to food. Your food never disappoints. Keep it up, Golden Penny!” concluded an excited winner.

3. A Festival of Laughter and Great Moments

The day wasn’t complete without great music. A lineup of DJs, local musicians, and cultural troupes brought energy and flair to the atmosphere, turning Ngwo Park into a lively celebration ground. The combination of music, the aroma of food, and laughter created a shared experience that lingered long after the last plate was cleared.

“There’s food everywhere. Everybody’s happy. This is massive,” one attendee exclaimed. “Golden Penny, this is the first time I’m seeing something like this!”

4. A Masterclass in Food Entrepreneurship

Beyond the excitement, the festival carved out space for business insights. A guest chef hosted a business masterclass where budding entrepreneurs learned how to scale their food ventures. The masterclass explored topics such as branding, pricing, maximizing product value, and how Golden Penny products can support entrepreneurs and home cooks alike, turning a day of celebration into a learning opportunity for food business owners.

“I run a bakery, and being here opened my eyes to how I can integrate Golden Penny products in new ways,” said a food business owner in attendance.

5. A Bold Step into the South-East with the Promise of More

The Enugu edition marked Golden Penny’s first major food festival in the South-East, a region the brand views as central to its nationwide expansion. The impressive turnout and local enthusiasm underscored a shared love for the brand and set the tone for future community-focused experiences.

“The South-East is a key market for us,” said Foluke Makinde, Associate Marketing Director for Pasta & Noodles.

We want people to know that food can be fun, and that nutrition can be enjoyable. Beyond just the products, we are giving people a full brand experience. They are not just tasting pasta or noodles but learning new ways to enjoy them and leaving with new memories. Ms. Makinde added.

The Golden Penny Food Festival in Enugu reminded everyone why food is so much more than a meal, but shared happiness, a way to connect, educate, and celebrate. The smiles on children’s faces, the laughter of parents in the games arena, and the energy in the tasting booths, reinforced Golden Penny's promise to nourish families and serve happiness

As the brand continues to grow its presence across Nigeria, especially in the East, events like this signal a future where community, nourishment, and joyful engagement go hand-in-hand.