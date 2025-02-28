5 signs your man might have sexual health issues

Sometimes, men may experience health issues that can affect their sexual well-being, and they might not know how to open up about it. As a partner, noticing changes in his behavior or physical health can help you both address the issue early on, without judgment or embarrassment. Not every change is serious, but certain signs might suggest he’s dealing with sexual health issues. If you notice any of the following, it’s important to approach the situation with care and compassion, offering support for him to seek the right help. By recognising these signs early, both of you can work towards finding solutions together and maintaining a healthy, happy relationship.

1. Loss of interest in sex

One of the most common signs that something might be wrong is a sudden or prolonged loss of interest in sex. If he has always been affectionate and sexual, but now seems distant or uninterested, it could be a sign of sexual health issues. This might be due to low libido or a deeper emotional or physical concern. It’s important to have an open conversation about how he's feeling, as stress, depression, or even hormone imbalances can affect his desire.

2. Trouble maintaining an erection

Struggling to maintain or achieve an erection is another common sign that sexual health might be an issue. Erectile dysfunction (ED) can happen for various reasons, such as stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, or medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. While occasional trouble is normal, if it happens frequently, it’s time to talk to a healthcare provider. ED doesn’t have to be a permanent issue and can often be treated once the cause is identified.

3. Pain during sex

Sex should be an enjoyable experience for both partners. If your man begins to experience pain during intercourse, it could signal a physical issue, such as an infection, injury, or an underlying health condition. Painful sex can affect his overall mood and confidence, so it's important to check in with him and encourage a visit to the doctor if the discomfort persists. He may be hesitant to bring it up, but it's crucial for his health and your relationship.

4. Premature ejaculation

Premature ejaculation (PE) happens when a man ejaculates too quickly during sexual activity. This can cause frustration and embarrassment, and over time, it can impact his self-esteem. PE might be related to psychological stress, anxiety, or an underlying health issue. If it becomes a frequent problem, it’s a good idea to gently suggest that he speak with a doctor or therapist to work through the cause and find effective treatments.

5. Fatigue or lack of energy

Sometimes, sexual health problems aren’t immediately obvious in the bedroom. If your man seems unusually tired or drained, it could affect his sexual health. Chronic fatigue can be linked to various factors, including low testosterone levels, stress, or even mental health concerns like depression. When a man is exhausted, his body may not be able to function sexually as it normally would. If you notice that his energy levels are low and it's affecting his desire or performance, it's worth addressing together.

If you notice any of these signs in your man, approach the topic with understanding and support. Talk openly and seek professional help when needed, both of you can work together to maintain a healthy and happy relationship.