5 Nigerian foods you can enjoy in different ways

This is actually not the case as there are so many meals you can make with the foods available in Nigeria. This is particularly possible because of the versatility of some foods available in Nigeria. To be clear, here are five Nigerian foods that you can enjoy in different ways.

1. Rice

If there is a competition for the most popular foods in Nigeria, rice will definitely be one of the top contestants. With rice you get different meals including jollof, fried, native rice, white rice, rice and beans etc. There is also the rice swallow aka tuwo shinkafa. Then there is Banga rice, rice and pepper soup, rice and vegetable, coconut rice, ofada rice and many more.

2. Yam

Someone once said yam is God’s special gift to us as humans and indeed, I agree with this. When it comes to yam, the delicious options of meals you can make are also endless. You can boil it and eat with any sauce of your choice. You can make yam porridge, fried yam, pounded yam and some people even use it to make cakes.

3. Beans

This is one meal that is often underestimated in Nigeria, but like the others, it is one Nigerian food you can enjoy in different ways. With beans, there is the option of porridge, making it with rice, or pairing it with stew, bread or garri. Then, there is moi moi and akara which are made from beans. Let's not forget the popular Gbegiri soup is made from this same underestimated beans.

4. Plantain

Whether you are frying, making a porridge or just boiling with salt and enjoyed with sauce, plantain is also another Nigerian meal you can enjoy in different ways. Plantain is also used to make amala, a popular swallow in Nigeria.

5. Garri

While not as popular as others in terms of versatility, Garri is also another Nigerian meal you can enjoy in different ways. It was a lifesaver for those of us who attended boarding school as you can soak it and drink it in many ways including with groundnuts, milk, sugar, sardines or even with beans. Garri is also enjoyed as a swallow and even made into a soup to be enjoyed with other swallows.