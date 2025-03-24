5 Fruits you shouldn’t be breaking your fast with

Breaking your fast is a crucial moment during Ramadan or any other period of fasting. The first foods you eat after a long period without food can significantly impact your digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being. While fruits are generally considered healthy, not all are ideal for breaking a fast.

Some can cause digestive discomfort, sudden blood sugar spikes, or dehydration. Here are five fruits you should avoid when breaking your fast and why.

1. Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit)

Citrus fruits are highly acidic and can be harsh on an empty stomach. Breaking your fast with oranges, lemons, or grapefruit may lead to acid reflux, heartburn, or stomach irritation. Instead, opt for fruits that are gentler on digestion, such as bananas or dates, which provide a natural source of sugar without excessive acidity.

2. Bananas

While bananas are often seen as a nutritious fruit, they may not be the best choice for breaking a fast. They contain a high amount of natural sugar, which can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, leading to sluggishness shortly after eating.

Additionally, bananas have a high magnesium content, which, when consumed on an empty stomach, may lead to an imbalance in calcium and magnesium levels, affecting heart health.

3. Watermelon

Although hydrating, watermelon contains a high percentage of water and natural sugars that can cause bloating and rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Since your stomach is empty, consuming watermelon first may lead to digestive discomfort and an insulin spike. It is better to eat watermelon later in the meal or after drinking some water and eating a more stabilising food, such as dates.

4. Pawpaw (Papaya)

Papaya is known for its digestive benefits, but eating it on an empty stomach may cause a laxative effect. It contains enzymes like papain, which stimulate bowel movement and can lead to stomach upset when consumed as the first food after fasting. To avoid this, eat papaya later in your meal instead of using it to break your fast.

5. Pears

Pears have a high fibre content, which is great for digestion, but eating them on an empty stomach can be problematic. The rough texture of pear fibre can irritate the stomach lining, leading to discomfort or bloating. It is best to eat pears after consuming something gentle, like dates or soup, to prepare your digestive system.

While fruits are packed with nutrients, not all are suitable for breaking a fast. Acidic, high-fibre, or overly sugary fruits can cause digestive distress or sudden blood sugar fluctuations.