5 Core Childhood Memories a Chalkboard Can Unlock

The Federal Government recently announced plans to phase out chalkboards from Nigerian classrooms by 2027, replacing them with smart boards and other digital learning tools. While this move marks progress toward digital learning, it also signals the end of an era that shaped millions of Nigerian childhoods.

Before the chalkboard disappears from the classroom, let’s revisit five unforgettable memories it brings back.

1. Cleaning Duty and the Battle for the Duster

There was something oddly satisfying about wiping a chalkboard clean until you were covered in white dust. Whether you volunteered to do it or got assigned the task as punishment, cleaning duty was a daily ritual, and we loved it. There was even an unspoken competition for who got to clean the chalkboard after each class ended, or at the very beginning of the day.

2. That “Come and Solve It on the Board” Moment

A few moments in primary and secondary schools compared to the heart-stopping fear of hearing your teacher say, “You, come and solve number 4!” Your legs would suddenly weigh a ton as you marched to the front, praying you wouldn’t embarrass yourself in front of the entire class while trying to solve the equation. It gets even worse if/when the chalk snaps in half in your hands, mortifying!

3. The Teeth-Aching Scratching Sound

We can never forget that one sound! That screeching sound of chalk dragging the wrong way across the board, sending shivers down everyone’s spines and making our teeth ache. Every time we see a chalkboard, perhaps that ‘screeechhhhh’ sound is the first thing we remember.

4. Writing ‘I will not talk in class’ 100 Times On The Board

Punishments are another fond memory that is associated with the chalkboard. The OG punishment was having to write ‘I will not talk in class again’ 50 to 100 times on the board, after being caught distracting the class. We’d always remember gripping the chalk for dear life while writing over and over.

5. White Dust Everywhere

No Nigerian classroom was complete without chalk dust flying around. It got on your uniform, in your hair, even in your nostrils. By closing time, you looked like you had survived a snowstorm, but it was all part of the fun.