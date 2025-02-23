Street OT 101: How to avoid intimidation from Lagos touts

There are growing concerns over the unruly activities of motor park touts, otherwise known as agberos, on Lagos roads.

These touts, often armed with canes and sticks, use force and extrajudicial tactics to extort money from commercial bus drivers and other road users.

These days, their operations are becoming even fiercer, sometimes leading to chaos and death, as they mostly operate under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

We understand the fear that grips you when you see them and want to help you overcome it.

Being able to withstand their intimidation is a skill every Lagosian should have. Here are useful tips to help you avoid and even overcome intimidation from Lagos touts.

Ignore them and walk away

This one may seem difficult, but it always works, especially if you're in a public space in the afternoon when people can see you. These touts work on your fear.

Ignoring them and walking away as if you do not notice them gives off the vibe that you're not scared of them. They'll most likely leave you and focus on the next possible victim if you walk away.

Avoid lonely paths

Touts and bullies usually flourish where nobody sees them. So, if you're new to Lagos or want to avoid them completely, then completely avoid lonely roads and dark spots. Always use busy roads, even if they're the longest routes to your destination. It's better to be careful and safe.

Walk tall and hold your head high

Your body language matters when dealing with any kind of intimidation. Even if you're scared, don't show any atom of it. Using this type of body language sends a message that you're not vulnerable.

Avoid getting into a fight

These people have been in the street for as long as they can remember. So, unless you have some martial arts training, avoid getting into a physical fight with them. Maintain a good level of confidence during verbal confrontations, but run for your life or seek help if they ever threaten to get physical.

Learn street slangs

Regardless of how posh they seem or look, almost everybody in Lagos has these slangs in their vocabulary. It is what they use to show that they're street too. There's nothing wrong with learning a few street slangs to help you when you get into situations with them.

Talk to someone

If you're constantly targeted by a particular sect, it means they see you as a regular customer. This trend will likely continue unless you do something about it. Don't hold it to yourself. Talk to other Lagosians about it. They just may have specific recommendations on how to deal with that specific case.

Stand up for others you see being intimidated