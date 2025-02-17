Young Jonn, Blaqbonez, headline Chocolate City's Multiple Headies Nominations

Leading African music label Chocolate City has secured multiple nominations at the 17th Headies Awards, highlighting its continued influence on Nigeria's evolving music landscape.

Afrobeats star, Young Jonn leads the label's nominations with his album "Jiggy Forever", competing for Afrobeats Album of the Year. His collaboration "Big Big Things" with Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez is nominated in two categories: Headies Viewers' Choice and Afrobeats Single of the Year.

In the Lyricist on the Roll category, Chocolate City demonstrates its hip-hop heritage with nominations for M.I Abaga and Blaqbonez for their performances on the Chocolate City Cypher. M.I Abaga, widely recognised as a pioneer of Nigerian rap, shares the category with Blaqbonez, representing the label's past and future in African hip-hop.

These nominations reflect our ongoing commitment to nurturing authentic African talent. As we celebrate our 20th year, we're proud to see our artists continuing to push boundaries and shape the future of African music on the global stage, said Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City.

Now in its second decade, Chocolate City has evolved from a pioneering hip-hop label into a diverse entertainment powerhouse. The company has successfully navigated the industry's shift from physical sales to streaming while maintaining its position as a cultural touchstone in African music.

Following its historic U.S. showcase in 2024, the 17th Headies Awards ceremony will return to its Lagos roots on April 5, 2025.

About Chocolate City

Founded in 2005, Chocolate City is one of Africa's leading independent music companies. It is home to some of Nigeria's most influential hip-hop and Afrobeat artists.

The label has played a pivotal role in the global rise of African music through strategic partnerships and innovative artist development. Over the years, it has worked with artists such as Femi Kuti, Ice Prince, Tariq, Candy Bleakz, and Noon Dave.