Wicked: For Good Makes Musical History With $226 Million Debut

Wicked: For Good, the second chapter in Jon M. Chu’s two-part film reimagining of the beloved Broadway musical, has landed in cinemas with a confidence that can only be described as… well, wicked.

Across more than 57 countries, the sequel opened to spectacular numbers, transforming a sluggish box office weekend into the best news Hollywood’s had in months. Let’s quickly break down the world of Wicked because not everyone has followed this yellow brick road just yet.

Welcome to Oz: The Wicked Universe, Explained

Wicked is a retelling of The Wizard of Oz, but instead of centring Dorothy, it shifts the spotlight to two young women whose friendship shapes the fate of an entire land.

At its heart is Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin and unfairly labelled as dangerous before she’s old enough to understand why. Alongside her is Glinda, the bubbly, ambitious blonde who glides through life with the grace of someone used to being adored.

The story follows their time at Shiz University, their unlikely friendship, and the political forces that distort Elphaba’s reputation until she becomes known as the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Glinda, meanwhile, is elevated to the glittering title of “Glinda the Good”.

It’s a tale of power, public image, prejudice, and the cost of defying the systems that shape you, wrapped in magic, romance, humour, and some of the most celebrated songs in modern musical theatre.

Wicked: For Good picks up in the darker second half of the story, where alliances fracture, destinies crystallise, and both women must choose who they truly want to be in a world that has already decided for them.

A Monster Opening Weekend

Wicked: For Good roared into cinemas with numbers that immediately cemented it as one of 2025’s major power players. Across its debut frame, the film amassed an enormous $226 million worldwide, breaking down into: $150 million in North America.

$76 million from international markets.

$226 million total global earnings.

This makes it the fourth-biggest opening weekend of 2025, outpacing DC’s Superman and even beating The Fantastic Four. Only Jurassic World: Rebirth, A Minecraft Movie, and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch sit above it.

Even more impressively, the film now holds the biggest global opening for a musical adaptation in history, dethroning the first Wicked film’s record from 2024.

How ‘Wicked: For Good’ Compares to the First Film

The contrast between the two instalments is striking. The original Wicked film opened to: $50.2 million internationally.

$162.7 million globally in its debut weekend.

Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good has soared around 39% higher than its predecessor’s global opening. That leap is partly because the first film performed far better in North America than overseas, with about 62% of its total earnings coming from the domestic market.

This time around, the fanbase has grown across continents. Wicked: For Good debuted in 78 international markets, with standout countries including: The United Kingdom and Ireland – $24.4 million.

Australia – $8.6 million.

Germany – $4.1 million.

Keep in mind that Japan hasn’t even gotten the film yet, just like the first instalment, which opened there later and enjoyed a long, enthusiastic run.

Why This Opening Matters

Hollywood has been limping through a turbulent year, with multiple big-budget releases underperforming and audience turnout dropping, especially among women and families. Wicked: For Good has changed that narrative almost overnight.

The film’s success has proven something studios often forget, which is that girls and women buy tickets and they show up in force when the content is made for them.

Nearly 70% of the opening weekend audience was female, and the turnout has provided a much-needed boost for the cinemas as we head into the Christmas holidays.

Ariana, Cynthia, and an Oz Reimagined

Fronted by Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), the film has an emotional punch and spectacle that made the stage musical iconic. Jon M. Chu leans fully into the drama of the story’s second half with a chapter that’s darker, heavier, and more politically charged than the first film.

The cast also includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and other heavy hitters, which has given the world of Oz a richness and depth fans have long hoped to see on screen.

Wicked: For Good is a rare sequel that outshines its predecessor and revitalises a struggling box office all at once.

