Mark Your Calendars For The 9 Most Anticipated Anime Releases of 2026 

There have been a lot of impressive anime releases in 2025 that are topping the box office and breaking records 2025. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc alone earned a staggering $674 million and $117 million, respectively.

With every new year comes a wave of exciting titles, from long-awaited sequels to fresh adaptations. As we wrap up 2025, it’s officially time to get those calendars ready because 2026 is already shaping up to be massive for anime fans. From the return of Jujutsu Kaisen to the long-awaited Steel Ball Run, here are the most anticipated anime releases of 2026.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 - January 2026

After a heart-shattering Shibuya Incident Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen returns to dig even deeper into its dark, complex world. The upcoming season will adapt the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation arcs and might even dip into the Culling Game, one of the manga’s most chaotic storylines yet. Season 2 left us with major emotional scars with Nanami’s death, Nobara’s uncertain fate, and Gojo’s shocking exile. Now, Yuji Itadori finds himself branded a criminal, with none other than Yuta (from the first Jujutsu Kaisen) assigned to execute him. Fans can expect explosive battles, complex character arcs, and more moral ambiguity than ever. It’s been a long wait since 2023, but this January, MAPPA is back to remind everyone why JJK remains one of the most talked-about anime of the decade.

2. Steel Ball Run (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), March 19, 2026

JoJo fans, your prayers have been answered. Steel Ball Run, the seventh season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, is finally getting its anime adaptation. Set in an alternate universe, this story follows Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic ex-jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli as they compete in a cross-country horse race across 19th-century America for a $50 million prize. But, of course, this is JoJo, so it’s not just a race. The contestants possess mysterious powers known as Stands, and the competition quickly spirals into a deadly battle of ideologies, faith, and fate.

3. The Apothecary Diaries Movie, December 2026

The sharp-witted Maomao is returning, but this time, to the big screen. Following the massive success of the anime's first two seasons, The Apothecary Diaries is getting a film written by creator Natsu Hyuga. Set in ancient China, the story follows Maomao, a clever young woman who uses her knowledge of medicine and poison to solve palace mysteries. Unlike most historical dramas, The Apothecary Diaries isn't about romance or grandeur; it's about intelligence, politics, and survival in a world where curiosity can get you killed. The upcoming film promises a brand-new story that will expand Maomao's world while keeping its signature use of charm, suspense, and smarts.

4. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – Season 2, January 16, 2026

If you thought season one was emotional, prepare yourself. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End returns to open 2026 with even more introspection and beauty. The story continues to follow Frieren, an elf mage who once travelled with heroes to defeat the Demon King. Now, centuries later, she struggles with the loneliness of outliving everyone she once cared about.

Season 2 is set to adapt the First-Class Mage Exam Arc, one of the manga’s most beloved chapters, filled with emotional growth, magical duels, and philosophical questions about memory and mortality. With stunning animation from Madhouse and delicate storytelling, Frieren is the perfect mix of quiet reflection and breathtaking adventure.

5. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten – Season 2, April 2026

Need something a little softer? The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten returns in 2026, continuing the sweet and slow-burning romance between Mahiru, the class “angel”, and Amane, her shy neighbour. The new season will explore how their relationship evolves from innocent kindness to genuine affection with all the awkward, heartwarming moments in between. It’s a simple story about two ordinary teenagers learning to care for one another, but that’s what makes it so charming. For slice-of-life lovers, this one will be a wholesome comfort watch.

6. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity (Final Arc)

The final showdown is here. After over a decade of waiting, Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc is set to conclude in 2026, bringing Ichigo Kurosaki's epic story to its end. So far, the revival has given us breathtaking animation, stunning fight choreography, and emotional payoffs that long-time fans have been dreaming of since the 2000s. This final part, titled The Calamity, will wrap up the brutal war between Soul Reapers and Quincies once and for all. Expect heartbreak, heroism, and one of the most visually spectacular conclusions in anime history. It's expected to be released in the later months of 2026.

7. Fire Force – Final Season (Part 2), January 2026

The flames are burning brighter than ever. Fire Force is back for its grand finale, reuniting Shinra, Arthur, Maki, and the rest of Company 8 for one last explosive season. As the story edges closer to its connection with Soul Eater, fans can look forward to high-stakes battles, emotional reunions, and answers to long-standing mysteries about the Evangelist. Part 2 is set to deliver both epic action and a satisfying close to one of the most fiery shonen of recent years.

8. One Piece (Live-Action) – Season 2: Elbaf Arc Release Date: March 10, 2026

The Straw Hat crew is back for round two! Following the success of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation, season 2 takes us into the Elbaf Arc.

After surviving the treacherous Grand Line, Luffy and his crew now sail to the land of giants called Elbaf (a place rich in Viking-inspired culture and legendary warriors). Expect more emotional backstories, incredible set design, and new crewmates joining the adventure. If the first season proved that live-action anime can work, this second one might just solidify it.

9. Ghost in the Shell (Science Saru Reboot) Nearly three decades after its original debut, Ghost in the Shell is returning, this time under Science Saru, the studio behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Unlike the moody, philosophical tone of previous adaptations, this new series promises to return to the original manga’s spirit: fast-paced, eccentric, and humorous. Major Motoko Kusanagi will still lead Section 9, tackling cybercrime in a near-futuristic world, but with a more upbeat and manga-faithful approach. For fans of both classic and modern anime, this reboot could be one of 2026’s most refreshing surprises.

