As someone deep in the K-drama world for years, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen headlines about Korean actors buying luxury apartments in Seoul’s most exclusive neighbourhoods or investing billions of won in property.

Every time I see it, I can’t help but wonder: how much are they really earning from these dramas and films, and how does it stack up against Hollywood’s biggest paycheques?

Thanks to Netflix , Prime Video , and other streaming platforms, Korean entertainment is no longer just a regional hit; it has become a global phenomenon. Series like Squid Game , All of Us Are Dead, and Alchemy of Souls have become cultural phenomena, with Netflix revealing that over 80% of its global members have streamed Korean titles.

This international obsession has led to skyrocketing budgets and, naturally, fatter paycheques for Korea’s top stars.

Let’s break down just how much some of Korea’s most popular actors are earning and how their earnings compare to those of the Hollywood elite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Top Tier of Korean Actors

The biggest success stories in recent years have catapulted a select few to truly stratospheric earnings:

Lee Jung Jae

The star of the monumental hit Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae, has arguably set a new benchmark. Forbes reported that his fee for seasons two and three of the dystopian drama stands at an astounding $1 million per episode. With a combined 13 episodes across both seasons, this single series could see him pocketing a cool $13 million.

Kim Soo Hyun

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Soo Hyun

Consistently one of the industry's most bankable stars, Kim Soo Hyun has charmed audiences in dramas such as My Love from Another Star and the recent hit Queen of Tears. His estimated earnings for the 2024 drama "One Ordinary Day" were a phenomenal $423,000 per episode, resulting in a total of around $3.38 million for the series. For Queen of Tears, he reportedly secured a total of 5 billion KRW (approximately $3.7 million USD) for the 16-episode run.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Korean Zombie Films You Absolutely Need to Watch

Song Joong Ki

Best known for his roles in Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong Ki commanded a massive 300 million KRW per episode for Reborn Rich. His estimated net worth is reportedly around $40.3 million, which just shows his consistent box-office success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho, the star who shot to international fame with Boys Over Flowers, has seen his earnings soar with his move to global streaming. While his fee for standard K-dramas was an impressive $80,000 per episode, his starring role in the Apple TV+ prestige series Pachinko boosted his earnings to an enormous $700,000 per episode.

Other High-Earning Actors of K-Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other elite actors also command exceptional fees, cementing their status as A-listers:

• Hyun Bin : The Crash Landing on You star boasts a net worth of approximately $21 million USD.

Jun Ji Hyun : Rising to fame with My Sassy Girl, the actress behind hits like My Love from the Star and the Netflix series Kingdom, reportedly earns around ₩110M (approx. $99,900 USD) per episode.

Jun Ji Hyun

• Lee Young Ae: Famous for the historical drama Dae Jang Geum, she reportedly charges ₩100M (approx. $90,700 USD) per episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Song Hye-kyo : Known for a stellar career, including Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, her per-episode fee is around ₩60M (approx. $54,400 USD).

The Hollywood Comparison

When we compare these impressive per-episode salaries to the annual earnings of Hollywood's elite, the scale shifts dramatically. The top-tier actors in the West are no longer just performers; they are producers, promoters, and marketing experts who command astounding annual totals and massive one-off film paycheques.

According to Forbes , the highest-paid Hollywood stars of 2024 earned eye-watering sums, often due to massive back-end deals, production fees, and a proven ability to personally market their projects to billions of fans.

Takeaways on Hollywood Earnings

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson

1. Massive Single Project Paycheques : Dwayne Johnson’s contract for Red One, which included acting, producing, and a back-end buyout, is believed to have paid him an estimated $50 million for a single film. This fee eclipses the total career net worth of many top Korean stars.

2. The Multi-Hyphenate Model : Top earners like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds (who co-wrote and produced Deadpool & Wolverine), and Kevin Hart aren't only paid for acting; they are rewarded for using their immense social media reach and production companies to guarantee an audience.

3. The Streaming Deal Juggernaut : Adam Sandler's exclusive overall deal with Netflix for producing multiple films continues to keep his annual income high, generating a reported $26 million in 2024 alone.

Similarly, Nicole Kidman earned more than $1 million per episode for three different TV miniseries across Netflix, Paramount+, and Amazon, making her the highest-paid actress of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gap is Closing, But Slowly

Adam Sandler

While the top echelon of Korean actors is earning extraordinary, career-defining amounts thanks to the global explosion of K-content, especially via streaming, their overall earnings are still significantly lower than those commanded by Hollywood's absolute A-list.

A top Korean star's total project fee, even for a global phenomenon like Squid Game, generally falls in the single to low double-digit millions (USD).

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Hollywood's biggest players, leveraging their producer credits and enormous marketing pull, can command tens of millions for a single movie or a fraction of their annual earnings.