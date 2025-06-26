Why abuse on Nollywood sets must be addressed

A working film set is a finely tuned environment; any disruption can knock the entire production off balance. But when violence and aggression creep in, especially from lead actors towards crew members, it shifts from “tough love” to a toxic environment.

This isn't just bad for morale, it jeopardises the safety, respect, and integrity of the entire creative process.

Case study 1: Frederick Leonard

Recently, actress-producer Etinosa Idemudia spoke out about Frederick Leonard's unacceptable behaviour on set. It was alleged that Leonard used a script supervisor’s dress to wipe his sweat and demanded her removal when she objected.

Etinosa pointed out, “Crew members are human beings,” urging Nollywood leaders to address this culture of impunity

That kind of dominance gives a green light for abuse, from verbal harassment to physical aggression, all masked as “creative intensity.”

Case study 2: Femi Branch’s physical assault

A few days ago, Femi Branch was accused of physically assaulting his first assistant director on set. Although reports say Branch apologised and filming resumed, crew members later released a public statement denouncing his actions as unacceptable and unprofessional.

The viral video of the crew stopping him from leaving highlighted how deeply shocking violence on set still is to many.

Here’s why Nollywood needs to change course

Crew safety isn’t optional

Whether it’s slapping or verbal intimidation, any form of aggression is a breach of safety. Crew members should feel secure enough to report issues without fearing career sabotage. Disrespect hurts productivity

An actor who mistreats the crew might still give a great performance, but that negativity seeps into the production. People start working with resentment rather than passion. Talent can’t perform at its peak when anxiety and mistrust linger. Agents of change must step in

Directors, producers, and production companies need to enforce clear conduct guidelines. One-on-one apologies aren't enough; accountability systems must be formalised. Culture shift begins with accountability

Public pushback from Etinosa, Frederick Leonard’s blocking of dissenters, and silence from others show a broader mindset issue, one where hierarchy outweighs respect. Nollywood’s growth depends on eradicating this “God on set” attitude.

A better way forward

Crew unions or associations should be empowered to protect members from abuse.

Whistleblower policies should be introduced to protect those who speak up.

Regular training workshops on workplace ethics should become standard before production even begins.

