Femi Branch’s public fallout reminds us why Nollywood must rethink power, ego, and accountability

In the case of Femi Branch, “the respected” actor and public figure, it all came to a head in a week filled with viral videos, open letters, and deeply unsettling questions about what we tolerate in the name of stardom. On June 18, Femi Branch allegedly slapped a first Assistant Director (AD) on a film set, a claim that has since been confirmed by multiple witnesses and an official statement released by members of the crew. The actor reportedly later offered an apology, but only after being confronted and blocked from leaving the set. The optics were bad, the video worse. And yet, this is not just about one moment of misplaced anger. It's about the dynamic it exposes. Here’s a veteran actor, a household name, reportedly laying hands on a junior colleague. That’s not just an abuse of power, it’s violence in a workplace.



And no, “he apologized” shouldn’t be where this ends. Because in any other industry, an assault on a colleague, especially in front of the entire crew would trigger a far more structured consequence than a reluctant apology and an awkward return to filming.



ALSO READ: If you loved Taraji P. Henson in ‘Straw,’ you'll love her even more in these films and series

The Nollywood culture of silence

Nollywood has long allowed the myth of “temperamental genius” to excuse terrible behavior. There are stories, whispers, quiet warnings, about explosive outbursts, exploitative contracts, and unchecked egos. Femi Branch’s incident just happens to be the one that got caught on camera. But if the assault allegations weren’t enough, another firestorm erupted when a user on X (formerly Twitter), identified as Pastor Timilehin, accused the actor of owing his father, Mr. Tolulope Komolafe, N9.7 million, an unpaid debt dating back to 2011. According to Timilehin, the money was originally loaned with an agreement of N50,000 monthly interest to help finance Branch’s film Onile. That’s over a decade of silence, no repayment, and reportedly no acknowledgement.



EXPLORE THIS: Omoni Oboli says Nollywood tells more original stories than Hollywood



Nollywood actor, Femi Branch.

The accusation came with receipts, a letter allegedly written by Femi Branch himself, requesting the loan. Yet, when reached for comment, the actor declined to say a word. And while silence might be a legal tactic, in the court of public opinion, it reads as indifference. So what do these two incidents, one violent, one financial, have in common? They both center around accountability. Or rather, the absence of it. And this is where Nollywood needs to pause and reflect. Too often, the industry coddles its veterans while undervaluing the crew that works tirelessly behind the scenes. Too often, egos go unchecked because people are afraid to “insult” a legend. Too often, business deals are based on vibes and trust, with little recourse when they go south.



READ THIS: Tyler Perry and why Black trauma still sells

Femi Branch plays Ga'a in 'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]

Silence doesn't always work

To be clear, Femi Branch, like anyone else, deserves a chance to speak. And if there are layers to this story that haven’t been told, those should come to light.



But choosing not to comment does not erase the weight of these accusations. It simply reinforces the narrative of distance and disregard. What’s most striking is the tone of the crew’s statement after the alleged slap. They were measured but firm, thanking the 1st AD for his professionalism, commending the crew for standing up for dignity. It was the kind of collective pushback Nollywood rarely sees. And it’s exactly what we need more of.



ALSO READ: Does Tyler Perry have a problem with Black Women?



Femi Branch [Netflix]

This is not just a call-out

This isn’t about cancelling a man’s legacy or sensationalising his mistakes. It’s about drawing a hard line around what is acceptable behavior, regardless of your title or tenure.



It’s about making it clear that violence is not just “passion” and unpaid debts are not just “old stories.” It’s about building an industry that values integrity as much as it values talent. Because if we keep letting things slide, if we keep separating character from craft, we’ll keep raising generations of filmmakers who believe you can disrespect your colleagues, default on your promises, and still expect to be celebrated. And that, quite frankly, is the real scandal.



ALSO READ: Aminatu Papapa joins growing list of celebrities regretting Tinubu support