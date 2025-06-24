Aminatu Papapa joins growing list of celebrities regretting Tinubu support

In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Aminatu explained that her decision to campaign for Tinubu was rooted in her admiration for his performance as governor of Lagos State.
At the time, she believed his track record would translate into national progress. In hindsight, however, she now considers it one of her greatest personal misjudgments.
“If they asked me what was the only thing I have ever done in my life that I have regretted, it was during that election time. May our means of survival never fall into hardship. When our current president was the governor of Lagos state, I was already of voting age,” she said.
“My dad used to force all of us then to go get our voter’s cards and vote. During Tinubu’s regime that time, he did well. My dad was not a politician but he was good at reading people. Even my dad used to say he did well despite what he went through during Obasanjo’s regime.”
Reflecting on her decision, Aminatu revealed she had genuine faith in the promises Tinubu made during private meetings with supporters.
“That was what prompted me to support him this time around. Whenever we had meetings with him, he also promised to do well. Later, it was after the elections I had a rethink. What I regret is that we were told that they wanted to renew the hope.”
Now grappling with what she feels is a betrayal of that hope, she offered a public apology to Nigerians, supporters and critics alike.
“I am taking this opportunity to plead with all Nigerians, including those who love me and those who do not like me. No one is old enough to escape experience, I am sorry. Even if you have known someone for a long time, you need to check them carefully before believing their words.”
Aminatu emphasised that her regret wasn’t triggered by public backlash but by sincere personal reflection on the worsening economic realities.
“That was where I made a mistake. It was not because people came at me on social media, it is about my personal reflection, I know where I went wrong. That I campaigned for Tinubu really hurts me because the poor are really suffering.”
She isn’t alone in this. Fellow actor Alapini also recently expressed discontent, stating he received no acknowledgment or reward for his campaign efforts on behalf of the president. According to him, many celebrities who showed public support have felt equally overlooked.
Back in 2023, actress Ronke Oshodi Oke also voiced her disillusionment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the government’s controversial handling of the EndSARS protests.
Aminatu’s candid admission adds to a growing chorus of public figures who are re-evaluating their roles in the political process.
As inflation soars and hardship deepens, these statements underscore the widening gap between campaign promises and lived experiences, and the personal cost of political misjudgment.
