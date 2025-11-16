Tems Shines at GQ’s Men of the Year Celebration And All Eyes Were on Her

For nearly three decades, GQ’s Men of the Year celebration has remained one of the most-anticipated moments in pop culture.

Now in its 28th year, MOTY has grown into a tradition of honouring the artists, actors, athletes and cultural forces who have shaped the past 12 months. It’s the event where the biggest names in entertainment come together for a night of style, music, and celebration, and this year was no different.

The 2025 edition, held in London on 18 November, honoured a stacked list of cultural heavy-hitters. GQ spotlighted screen and sonic royalty, including Pierce Brosnan, Skepta, and Cynthia Erivo, who all front this year’s MOTY covers. They were joined by actors like Jack O’Connell, Fabien Frankel, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, as well as film legend Stellan Skarsgård and fan favourite Tom Hiddleston.

Adding to the night’s star power were theatre powerhouse Jamie Lloyd, England rugby icon Maro Itoje, football champions the Lionesses, and music standouts Lewis Capaldi, Laufey, Nemzzz (who performed at the event), and Wet Leg.