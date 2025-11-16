Tems Shines at GQ’s Men of the Year Celebration And All Eyes Were on Her

For nearly three decades, GQ’s Men of the Year celebration has remained one of the most-anticipated moments in pop culture.
Now in its 28th year, MOTY has grown into a tradition of honouring the artists, actors, athletes and cultural forces who have shaped the past 12 months. It’s the event where the biggest names in entertainment come together for a night of style, music, and celebration, and this year was no different.
The 2025 edition, held in London on 18 November, honoured a stacked list of cultural heavy-hitters. GQ spotlighted screen and sonic royalty, including Pierce Brosnan, Skepta, and Cynthia Erivo, who all front this year’s MOTY covers. They were joined by actors like Jack O’Connell, Fabien Frankel, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, as well as film legend Stellan Skarsgård and fan favourite Tom Hiddleston.
Adding to the night’s star power were theatre powerhouse Jamie Lloyd, England rugby icon Maro Itoje, football champions the Lionesses, and music standouts Lewis Capaldi, Laufey, Nemzzz (who performed at the event), and Wet Leg.
Among this constellation of stars, Tems made an entrance that turned heads. Days after headlining a concert at AFROPUNK Brasil 2025, the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist attended GQ’s MOTY celebration looking every inch the global star she has become.
Tems’ Soft, Sculpted and Elegant Look
Tems arrived in a textured white outfit that only she can pull off. She wore a fitted white tank-style top tucked into a beautifully sculpted corset that defined her waist. The look fell into a long, textured knit skirt with soft fringed edges, the kind of piece that moved with her.
Stylist Dunsin Wright, Tems’ long-time collaborator, was behind the look, and it’s clear the duo’s creative chemistry remains unmatched. Their partnership has shaped Tems’ red carpet identity over the years through minimalistic, feminine looks that always make Tems stand out at every event.
Makeup: Defined Eyes, Luminous Skin and a Statement Lip
Makeup artist Kayla Perez, another constant on Tems’ glam team, kept her face glowing, and her makeup looked beautiful. Tems’ eyes were defined with sharp winged liner and fluttery lashes, which gave her that signature smouldering gaze she’s known for.
The real moment was the deep berry-toned lipstick she had on that balanced the rest of her look. It added depth to the entire makeup look and played beautifully against her glowing complexion.
Hair: Soft Curls and Retro Glam
Hairstylist Ashanti Lation, who has been styling Tems’ hair for years, styled her in soft, structured curls that framed her face. There was a hint of retro glamour to it with short, bouncy curls and a slightly tousled finish.
A Well-Deserved Spotlight
Tems’ appearance at the MOTY event comes at the end of a whirlwind few weeks. Fresh off her debut at AFROPUNK Brasil, where she headlined the second night and left the Bahia crowd absolutely enchanted, she has been moving with the momentum of an artist fully stepping into her global era.
From sold-out shows at Wembley to performing at major international events, Tems has had a defining 2025, and her MOTY appearance felt like another milestone in a year packed with them. She was representing the new wave of African artists who continue to shape global culture, and as always, she looked completely at ease doing it.
Tems didn’t need theatrics or over-the-top styling to make a statement. She let her team, Dunsin, Perez, and Lation, do what they do best, which is to highlight her natural presence, her soft confidence, and her timeless beauty. At a night dedicated to honouring cultural trailblazers, she fit right in.