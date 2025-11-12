Skepta Is British GQ’s First Man of the Year, and It’s About Time

Every year, we look forward to seeing who GQ magazine will crown as Man of the Year. It’s been a tradition since the ’90s, with names like Anthony Joshua , David Beckham, Jared Leto, and Paul Mescal all holding the title at one point. This year, for British GQ’s first-ever “Men of the Year” edition, the spotlight is on none other than Skepta, and there’s no better choice.

As part of GQ’s 2025 lineup of “The People Who Shaped Culture”, Skepta joins the ranks of Lewis Capaldi , Jack O’Connell, and Tom Hiddleston , all game-changers in their own right. What makes Skepta’s feature stand out is how deeply it captures where he’s at in his journey, which is legacy mode.

The Man, the Music, the Movement

At 43, Skepta, born Joseph Junior Adenuga, has become a British cultural icon not just for his music, but for what he represents. The Tottenham-raised rapper, producer, designer, and all-around creative has spent two decades shaping British sound and style.

From the raw days of grime with tracks like “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me” to his bold venture into fashion with his label Mains, Skepta has shown the world that his influence extends far beyond music. What’s even more powerful is that Skepta’s never been about gatekeeping. While many artists of his era hold tight to tradition, he’s more interested in helping the next generation skip the struggle.

"The meaning of life is to make it easier for the next generation," used to be his phone wallpaper, and it's not just a quote; it's how he lives. He curates the Big Smoke Festival in South London, bringing big names and underground acts into one space, showing that success doesn't have to come with hardship. "Old people are always gonna be old people," he says, shrugging off outdated ideas about gatekeeping. "There ain't no gatekeepers. Whoever thinks they're a gatekeeper needs to look again at that gate."

The Next Chapter: Fork & Knife

Fans have been itching for a new solo record from Skepta, and the wait is nearly over. His upcoming album, Fork & Knife, is expected to drop in early 2026, and it’s a project that already sounds like a career-defining one. The record explores themes of identity, family, and the immigrant experience. One standout track, “Deadlines”, explores what it means to be the child of Nigerian immigrants in Britain… the pressure, the pride, and the emotional weight of it all. Skepta raps, “Adenuga, the Black royal family”, a nod to his powerhouse family that includes his mum Ify, his dad Joseph Sr., his broadcaster sister Julie, fellow MC Jme, and designer brother Jason.

The album title itself comes from a story his mother told him about her father seeing fine cutlery in a hotel and saying, "We have to work hard, so one day we'll eat with fork and knife." It's a classic immigrant tale of aspiration and transformation, and Skepta uses it to explore how that hunger for success shaped him. "I wanted my album to be that liberating album of immigrant trauma that was transformed into hyperfocus and success," he explains.

The Evolution of Skepta

What’s refreshing about Skepta’s GQ feature is how self-aware he’s become. Fame, fatherhood, and legacy have reshaped how he sees life. He admits he’s had moments of burnout from the constant need to create, to the immigrant drive that sometimes pushes too far. Although he’s learning to slow down, to focus on the little things.

There’s also a creative restlessness to him. He’s not the kind of artist to force music just to stay relevant. “Lip service”, he says, “is the cheapest form of expression.” For him, it’s about staying fresh, not formulaic. That’s why he’s exploring other creative worlds like fashion, film, and even producing for other artists. He sees a future where he’s directing, designing, and creating worlds, not just bars.

Still, when he’s on stage, Skepta says he feels like his teenage self again: alive, electric, unstoppable. “Ten minutes before I get on that stage, I’m fried,” he says. “As soon as I get on that stage and I hear my music, the energy has full control.”

Building the Adenuga Legacy

It’s clear that Skepta’s story has become bigger than him; it’s about the Adenuga legacy. His parents, Nigerian immigrants who built their lives in the UK, instilled a relentless work ethic in their kids, and Skepta has turned that into art, opportunity, and impact. He’s thinking long-term now about his son, his family, and how he’ll be remembered. “I wouldn’t want my kids to grow up and think that their dad wasn’t living his truth,” he says.

