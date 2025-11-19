Press members, Planet Bottling Company staff, and representatives from EbonyLife Creative Academy came together for a preview of two upcoming projects: a short film and a documentary produced through the collaboration, offering a glimpse into stories of resilience, ambition, and everyday hustle.

The films are part of the marketing push for Planet Bottling Company’s Reaktor energy drink, a relative newcomer to the Nigerian market since 2023. They align with the brand’s “push your limits” slogan, aimed at everyday Nigerians who navigate long commutes, demanding jobs, or challenging schedules, essentially, anyone hustling to make ends meet. Reaktor positions itself not as the reason for success, but as a companion for those moments when energy and motivation are running low.

Push and Start: A Short Film About Ambition and Drive

The short film, Push and Start, follows Folake, a 25-year-old keke (tricycle) driver with aspirations that extend beyond her daily routine. She hopes to study Mechanical Engineering abroad. When a street race competition comes to her park, Folake sees more than the prize money; she sees a chance to rewrite her story.

The film explores ambition, perseverance, and the desire to be recognised. Still, the story conveyed a clear sense of drive and determination, aligning with Reaktor’s “push your limits” ethos. Ashimedua Odiachi, director of the short film, described the concept: “We looked at who the brand is for. Nigerian hustlers. Female keke drivers and bus drivers are often less portrayed, and this project was a way to bring those stories to the forefront while staying true to the brand’s values.”

The Documentary Gives Female Keke Drivers Their Flowers

The documentary focuses on three female keke drivers, exploring their motivations, challenges, and achievements. It shines a light on women navigating a male-dominated industry, balancing work with personal and family responsibilities.



The subjects’ stories are relatable and grounded, offering insight into the everyday determination that drives Nigerian hustlers.

Directed by Zorah Collistus, the documentary emphasises authenticity. “The challenge was finding characters who weren’t just performing for the camera,” Collistus said. “We wanted the stories to feel organic”. Compared with the short film, the documentary had a more emotional resonance, showing viewers a slice of life that feels lived-in and real. The natural pacing and focus on genuine experiences helped the audience connect with the women’s journeys.

Reaktor’s Role and Brand Perspective

Franklyn Eluagu, Marketing Communication Manager at Planet Bottling Company, explained the motivation behind the collaboration: “Reaktor is about social climbers — people on their way to success. The stories pitched by the academy captured that idea. For women driving keke, something traditionally done by men, it made sense. Reaktor isn’t positioned as a reason for success; it’s a partner along the way when energy is low and the hustle feels long.”

The project demonstrates a careful balance: the brand is present and aligned with the theme of ambition, yet it doesn’t overshadow the stories themselves. The films convey real-life struggle, aspiration, and perseverance, with Reaktor subtly positioned as a companion to these journeys rather than the focus.

Planet Bottling Company, the mother company behind Reaktor, has positioned itself as a producer of quality beverages that combine taste, health, and value for Nigerian consumers. The company aims to meet growing demand while ensuring its products, including Reaktor, reflect the brand’s commitment to excellence.



This partnership with the EbonyLife Creative Academy reinforces both the energy drink’s message of pushing limits and the company’s broader focus on quality and innovation in Nigeria’s beverage market.

Giving Emerging Filmmakers a Chance to Shine

The collaboration also provided academy students with hands-on filmmaking experience. Both projects demonstrate that even within a branded initiative, authentic and meaningful stories can be told. The films highlight ordinary Nigerians doing extraordinary things, allowing the audience to connect with ambition and perseverance on a personal level.

