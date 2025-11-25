Olivia Yacé Resigns as Miss Universe Africa

Olivia Yacé, the Ivorian beauty queen who made history at Miss Universe 2025 by finishing fourth runner-up and winning the continental title for Africa and Oceania, has resigned from her title. Yacé, who was recognised in the pageant as one of the most vigorous and determined women, explained that her decision stems from her desire to be true to herself and her guiding principles in life and in her career.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Monday, she explained her decision to step away from the Miss Universe Africa role: a need to preserve her integrity and remain aligned with her core values. Her departure comes after what has been called one of the most dramatic Miss Universe finales in the history of the pageant . Public disputes, allegations of rigged judging, and a viral confrontation involving the eventual winner, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, overshadowed the competition in Bangkok.

Why Olivia Yacé Resigned

In her post, Olivia Yacé noted the setbacks she faced and the lessons she learned. Olivia proudly spoke of representing Côte d'Ivoire on the Miss Universe stage and how the experience tested her strength, resilience, and firm determination to succeed.

Despite her successes, Yacé indicated that the Miss Universe Africa role required her to take a position that doesn’t align with her values. “To continue, I must remain true to my pillars: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity,” she wrote. Yacé underlined that such values are not only part of her public persona but also part of the very foundation of her life's work.

She explained that remaining in the position would no longer allow her to fully express her mission of inspiring younger generations toward personal and social change. Though this was the end of one chapter, Yacé is undeterred in her quest to use herself as a role model for young girls, particularly those from Black, African, Caribbean, and Afro-descendant backgrounds.

Yacé's Vision for the Future

“My mission has always been to inspire younger generations. As I stated onstage, I want to be a role model for young girls, encouraging them to confidently enter spaces where they may feel unwelcome and to embrace their identity proudly. “Stepping away will enable me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.” Yacé called for unity and courage among Black and African-descendant communities worldwide, urging them to persist in breaking barriers and making their voices heard.

Her message transcended the pageant world, as Yacé urged others to continue breaking down barriers and making way in places where they are often overlooked. Finally, she thanked everyone for their support throughout her journey. She congratulated the new Miss Universe and wished Miss Universe Jamaica a speedy recovery. "I deeply appreciate the support I have received and the experiences that have shaped me. I now embark on a new journey with unwavering determination to uplift and inspire. Thank you to all who have been part of this exceptional adventure. IT'S TIME FOR AFRICA."

How People Reacted to the News

Fans have showered Olivia Yacé with admiration since her resignation. Many have praised her for putting her values and integrity above the pressures of the pageant world, calling her a true queen who stands firm in her beliefs. Olivia Yacé's resignation as Miss Universe Africa is a strong statement to the importance of staying true to one's values, even in the face of fame and opportunity. Her decision to do so after overcoming some challenges in Miss Universe was a pretty bold move that puts integrity over the title.