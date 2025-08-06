We sold out every show, made millions of dollars - Davido celebrates his 5 Alive Tour

Following his concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, USA, on August 5th, Davido celebrated selling out 12 venues across North America in his ongoing 5 Alive concert.

"We did it. We sold out every night and made millions of dollars. If you dream it, it's possible. With God, everything is possible. With all the odds against me, we made it happen," Davido said before cutting the celebratory cake.

During his ongoing 5 Alive tour, Davido has filled up several notable venues, including Canada's Scotia Bank Arena, where he joins Asake, Burna Boy, and Rema as Nigerian stars to have filled up the 19,000 capacity arena that is home to NBA side Toronto Raptors.

Davido's 5 Alive tour has showcased another side to his impressive stagemanship. For this, the multi-award-winning superstar thanked Nigerian veteran music producer, musician, composer, and music director Cobhams Asuquo, whom he recruited as the tour's music director.

The ongoing 5 Alive tour comes off the back of the recent release of his fifth album '5ive'. For the tour, he has tapped rapper OdumoduBlvck, award-winning Afrobeats star Victony, and rising singer Moravvey as supporting acts.

Following his performance at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland, Davido will be returning to the US on November 20th for the final lap of his North American tour at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where he hold his annual AWAY concert.