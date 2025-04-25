Davido announces dates for the '5 Alive' tour, including 60K capacity UK stadium

Afrobeats megastar Davido has announced the dates for his eagerly awaited '5 Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.

The major part of the tour will take place in the United States, where Davido announced 10 dates, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.

At the tour, Davido will thrill fans with his hit singles, including songs from his recently released fifth album, '5ive'.



Released on April 18, 2025, '5ive' features 17 tracks and multiple guest appearances from music stars worldwide.

The project features guest appearances from Afrobeats stars Omah Lay and Victony.

Other Nigerian artists on the album include OdumoduBlvck and Chike, whom he featured on the single 'Fund.'

The album also features international stars led by Jamaican star YG Marley, whom he featured on the song 'Awuke' released as the first single of the album.



Other Carribean stars on the album include Shensea and 450.

American R&B and his long-term collaborator Chris Brown also appears on the album. 3 time Grammy winner Victoria Monet and Latin pop star Becky G also feature on the album.

South African music star Musa Keys also appears on the album after featuring on the Davido's Grammy nominated single 'Unavaialble' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.