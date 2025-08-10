Tomi Folayan finds purpose in God's endless love

Rick Warren's widely popular book, "The Purpose Driven Life," offers a guide to discovering one's purpose in life from a spiritual perspective that shapes all aspects of the reader's life.

This individual pursuit of purpose is the most important factor in the lives of individuals, especially Christians, whose life standards are shaped by ordinances that advise faith in the face of challenges and hope amid life's travails.

Gospel music star Tomi Folayan adds to this message of pursuing a purpose-driven life with his latest EP 'A Pathway To Purpose'.

Gospel music is driven by the words of God, which aims to soothe the aching heart and remind Christain to cast their mind not on the things of the world but to heaven.

Folayan's writing carries the hope, delight, and grace that edifies. His message is driven home by the sobriety and solemnity of his melodies.

The guiding lights of Proverbs 3:5-6, which opens the album, summarise the message that purpose is from God rather than in the pursuit of earthly desire driven by human understanding.

In the opener, Tomi Folayan surrenders himself to God with soothing melodies that echo his total submission while calling on listeners to do the same.

The minimalistic production accompanied by soothing melodies and warm backup vocals helps him deliver a worship song that offers endless utility for all those who wish to shed off worldly weight.

A message of good news is better conveyed in the language the audience understands and enjoys.

The use of pidgin English in 'Scars To Grace' featuring Pelumi Adedoyin and Sam Petts helps Folayan to share his message with cultural familiarity to an audience ever needing of such reassurance of God's goodness and love.

On 'Consume 2', Tomi Folayan combines with Oluwasegun Aluko to create a record whose sonics offers familiarity that stretches across the modern history of Nigerian contemporary gospel music, which is greatly influenced by Western influences.

The song took listeners to church with the production crafted to reflect the live music that makes Sunday praise and worship an unmissable experience for Christians globally.

The soul-lifting flutes and soothing strings, complemented by measured drums which have shaped global worship songs from Don Meon to Hillsong, shine on 'Great', where Tomi Folayan is joined by Oyinloluwa to deliver a song that has listeners smitten and satisfied by God's greatness.

For Tomi Folayan, 'Pathway To Purpose' is total submission to the will of God. His writing holds messages found not in his knowledge but in the word of God, while his melodies hold the reflection and sobriety of a man whose heart yearns for heavenly comfort.

While the EP sends a message, it also struggles with some technical and structural snags that disrupt its digestion.



The mixing on 'Looking Around' failed to balance the vocals on the production maintained similar volume, which affected the warmth the vocals should offer.

The vocal stacking and arrangement on 'Scar to Grace' also made it sometimes hard to follow the lyrics as vocal back-ups clash with the lead. The delivery on 'Consume 2' also clashed with the production, which made parts of the song slightly offbeat.

