The Kutis, Uzama brothers, and 8 other notable families in Nigerian music

Nigerian music is blessed with talented families who has produced individuals whose work has impacted different areas of the industry.



These families are left an indelible mark in Nigerian music from Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti whose music of sociopolitical justice as been continued by his decsendants to Fuji music pioneer Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barriser whose son Barry Jhay is shaping street pop music.



The Uzamas brothers Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and Famous Pluto are the latest music family whose work is spotlighting the Benin creative hub and adding an exciting dynamic to Nigerian hip hop.

Here are 10 most notable families in Nigerian music.

Fela Kuti and Femi Kuti in 1983

1. The Kutis - Fela Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti

The Kutis led by the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti are the most famous music family in Nigerian music.



The agitation and bold calls for sociopolitical justice he made with his music has been advanced by his children Yeni, Femi and Seun, and his grand son Made. Between them, the Kutis have 8 Grammy nominations which is a mark of their status a global powerhouse.



The New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos is a sanctuary of the Fela family and a symbol of justice for the common man.

2. Ayinde Baloguns - Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Barry Jhay

Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister impacted the yoruba race, Nigeria, and the world by pioneering Fuji Music which today is one of the most popular musical genres that is being advanced by other fuji icons.



The legend passed his talents down to his son Barry Jhay who is one of the distinctive voices in Nigerian pop music.

3. The Uzamas - Shallipopi, ZerryDL, Famous Pluto

With a vibrant use of pidgin English, dynamic rap flows, and attention grabbing production, they have delivered street anthem that has rocketed them to stardom.

4. The Uwaifos - Sir Victor Uwaifo, Andre Vibez

Sir Victor Uwaifo fondly called The Guitar Boy was one of Nigerian music's most iconic legends whose work definded the 70s and 80s. His hit single 'Mami Water' is a classic that has endured for generations.



His legacy is being advanced by his son music producer Andre Vibez who is the man behind Rema's record breaking hit 'Calm Down'.

5. The Apatas - Niniola, Teni

Teni Entertainer talks about the difference between her elder sister, Niniola and herself [Instagram/TeniEntertainer] [Instagram/OfficialNiniola]

Sisters Niniola and Teni are two of Nigeria's finest singers whose voices have dazzled listeners for a decade.



The older siblling Niniola made a name for herself with her captivating blend of Afrobeats and House music which earned her the Queen of Afro-House title.



Teni's powerful vocals, remarkable range, and infectious personality has shined in her many hit records which made her a household name.

6. The Oyebanjos - D'banj, Kayswitch

Multi-award-winning Afrobeats legend D'banj needs no inroduction as his impact contributed massively to the international success of Afrobeats.



His impact also extends to the caeer of his younger brother Kayswitch whose mainstream was marked by the release of some unforgetabble hits.

7. The Ajerehs - Don Jazzy, D Prince

Brothers Don Jazzy and D Prince have a rich legacy in Nigerian music that sarted from their days in Mo'hit record led by the formidable duo of Don Jazzy and D'banj.



Don Jazzy is regarded as Afrobeats greatest producer and Label boss. His brother D'Prince also enjoyed success as a hitmaker and as a label boss with his imprint Jonzing World that was instrumental in the success of Rema and Ruger.

8. The Adedejis - DJ Enimoney, Olamide Baddo

Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide Baddo has dazzled with his hit songs for 15 years. His label YBNL has also been instrumental in the success of many superstars in what captures his legacy as one of the most impactful figures in Nigerian music.



His brother DJ Enimoney is an acclaimed disc jockey whose work has impacted the mainstream with hit songs like 'Codeine Diet'.

9. The Otedolas - DJ Cuppy, Tolani

The Otedola sisters, Tolani, Florence (DJ Cuppy) and Temi [MissPetiteNigeria]

Daughter of Nigerian billiionaire Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy gained fame both as a disc jockey and a musician who has worked with several Afrobeats stars including Tekno, Zlatan, Fireboy, and more.



Her sister Tolani is a musician whose warm melodies and personaity has helped her build a community of fans.

10. The Ogulus - Burna Boy, Nissi