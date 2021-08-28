RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Legendary singer Sir Victor Uwaifo is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Uwaifo is recorded as the most educated musician from this part of the world.

Sir Prof Victor Uwaifo [Instagram/SteveOrinyde]

Nigerian legendary singer Sir Victor Uwaifo has died at the age of 80.

Recommended articles

According to The Nation, the music legend died on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

A source close to the family says he passed away after a brief illness.

www.instagram.com

He was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music.

He recorded under the name Victor Uwaifo and His TItibitis.

Sir Victor Uwaifo Joromi

He is recognized as the most educated performing music legend, musical instrument inventor, artist, worldwide with a B.A Honors (first-class valedictorian), Masters degree and Ph.D. in Architectural Sculpture, (University of Benin, Nigeria)

Until his death, he was a professor at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin, Benin - City.

Uwaifo was a one time Honorable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Edo state.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US-based Foreign Slim releases new single, ‘It’s Me’

Legendary singer Sir Victor Uwaifo is dead

Queen Fairy is all shades of sexy in new video for 'Money'

Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun pay tributes to late Rachel Oniga

Papa Benji: Do tailors measure breasts? Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo's comic argument in new teaser

BBNaija 2021: Angel's dad laments persistent slut-shaming, says there is 'nothing new under the sun'

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga laid to rest

BBNaija 2021: Sammie & Liquorose clash over dirty dishes

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Maria, Peace & Nini drag Angel, others in executive lounge