Brothers Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and Famous Pluto combine for their first ever collaboration

Famous Pluto, the youngest of the Uzama brothers have called his siblings Shallopoi and ZerryDL for a new single 'Ewo'.

The song is the first time all three brothers will be appearing on a song together in what announces what fans can expect to be the first of many.

'Ewo' is one of the tracks on Famous Pluto's debut EP 'Uzama the third'.



After announcing himself in 2024 with 'Feel D Mood' alongside Outsyd Eddie and Tega Boi DC, Pluto showed listeners that he is here to stay.

With his hit single 'Na Scra,' Famous Pluto joined his brothers, Shallipopi and ZerryDL in the mainstream with his infectious blend of Benin street influences with free spirited gen Z ideology.

Hus debut EP 'Uzama The 3rd' This EP is a royal nod to the brotherhood reshaping Afro-inspired music culture.



Named in tribute to the trio Shallipopi, ZerryDL, and Pluto, the EP is both an introduction and an announcement of his intention to follow his brothers footsteps of dominating Nigerian street music.

Across five tracks, Pluto merges native cadences with club-ready flows, street-smart narratives, and viral-ready hooks. Whether it’s the anthem-charged 'Ewo' with his brothers or the gritty 'Osusu' with era-defining rapper Jeriq, every track holds its weight.