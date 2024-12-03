Songs from Rema and Tems make RollingStones Top Songs of 2024

Nigerian international sensation Tems and Rema continue to shine on the global stage.

On November 2, 2024, RollingStone released a list of their top 100 song pick for 2024 with Afrobeats making an appearance.

Tems' 'Love Me Jeje' was ranked NO. 20 on the list. The song which is one of the lead singles off her Grammy-nominated debut album 'Born In The Wild' samples the classic record of the same name by Seyi Sodimu & Shaffy Bello.



RollingStone describes the song as a yearning to be playful and unburdened by any sensibilities.





"On the sun-kissed 'Love Me JeJe,' Tems' voice reminds us that yearning should be playful and unburdened by any insecurities or apprehensions. Interpolating Seyi Sodimu's '90s Nigerian pop hit of the same name, Tems "Love Me Jeje" builds on the recent trend of artists collapsing elements of R&B and Afrobeat. Producers GuiltyBeatz and Spax sound more focused on rhythm than melody, using even the guitars as conduits for Tems to lightly slip and slide between pockets. That candid moment near the end, where Tems giggles with a friend, encapsulates the song's essence. Her demands for love are lighthearted and unbothered."

Rema's 'Ozeba' off his Grammy-nominated sophomore album 'HEIS' is ranked at NO. 63. The song which is one of the most popular from the album echoes Rema's uptempo rage music with which he aims to reclaim Afrobeats' dancefloor.



RollingStone tags the song that packs goads and taunts over pulsating drumroll.



"After making his name with the lush and lovey-dovey sensibilities of Afrobeats, Rema is far more sinister, menacing, and intense across his sophomore effort, HEIS. Gone are the flowery epics about pursuing a tryst; instead, prepare for some good ol' fashioned shit-talking, especially on 'Ozeba.' On the album's centerpiece, Rema unloads a barrage of goads and taunts over a pulsating roll of drums that will raise your heart rate faster than a merciless round of HIIT. Time to cause some trouble."