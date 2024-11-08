RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian RnB superstar Tems has made history after get three nominations for the 67th Grammys.

Tems become the first Nigerian female artist with a Grammy nominated album as her debut effort 'Born In The Wild' securing a place in the Best Global Album Category.

Tems becomes the first African artist to be nominated in the RnB category with her single 'Burning' earning her a nod.

She also becomes the first African female lead artist to be nominated outside of the global categories.

She extends her record for the most Grammy nominations for a Nigerian female which now stands at 6.

Her three nominations for the 67th Grammys also makes her the second Nigerian with the most nominations in a Grammy year after Burna Boy managed a record-setting 4 nods at the 66th Grammys.

