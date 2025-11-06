Show Dem Camp's "Normally" Video Looks Straight Out of a 2003 Movie

Show Dem Camp just dropped the visualizer for Normally, one of the standout tracks from their latest album, Afrika Magik, and it’s another proof that they’re deep in their Nollywood era. This time, with more intention and a better sense of humour.

For context, Afrika Magik is a concept project built around nostalgia, memory, and the boldness of old Nollywood. The duo, Wale Davies (Tec) and Olumide Ayeni (Ghost), have said they see Nollywood as one of Africa’s most fearless cultural exports: a bunch of young dreamers with cheap cameras making stars and moments that outlived their budgets. That same DIY spirit runs through Afrika Magik.

Building the world before the album

Before the album dropped, SDC had started setting the tone. They released a recreation of a classic Nollywood poster, one of those dramatic scenes where Jim Iyke storms in, squares up with Mike Ezuruonye and chaos follows.

That poster was a clue to the kind of storytelling they wanted to do with Afrika Magik . They’ve talked about how those scenes inspired them: the over-the-top emotion, the predictable tension, and the drama. So it makes sense that the Normally video fits right into that world. It looks like the party scene that always comes before things go south. Where someone’s about to make a bad decision and the soundtrack knows it before they do.

A perfect throwback scene

If you grew up watching Nollywood films in the early 2000s, you’ll instantly recognise the energy here. The Normally video nails that cramped house-party setup with low lighting, clinking glasses, shiny outfits, and that fun in the air. The models are dressed in retro fits , styled like they just stepped out of a 2003 home video. The room is small and smoky, deliberately so.

There’s also one model styled in a modern, Y2K-inspired outfit, standing out slightly from the rest. It’s a small but clever touch, showing this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a rework, a modern artist’s remix of what came before. Even the text introducing their names uses that old-school font that instantly throws you back to VCD covers from wooden shops.



The Sound of Normally

Normally is the sixth track on the album, featuring Joey B and Boj. The production is relaxed, part hip-hop, part Afrobeats , with a smooth rhythm. It’s a song you can play anywhere: in the car, at an after-party, or while zoning out with your headphones on. That blend is what SDC does best. They keep the rap rooted in their signature style but let the sound breathe in a distinctly West African way. You can hear the palmwine influence even when the beat is modern.

Expanding the SDC Universe

What’s clear is that Normally isn’t going to be a one-off concept. It’s part of a larger creative experiment. Show Dem Camp are using Afrika Magik to test how music can live visually through posters, short clips, illustrations, and now, a full Nollywood-style visualizer.

It’s also fun to see them loosen up with their imagery. For a duo known for their introspective verses and smooth rap chemistry, this Nollywood phase feels playful, less self-serious, more expressive. They’re telling the same stories about love, Lagos, and life, but through a filter of film.

