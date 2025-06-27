Runtown returns with 'Soundgod Fest Vol IV': A masterclass in self-assuredness

With a storied career built on sonic innovation and global resonance, Runtown, the enigmatic Soundgod, returns with a new project, 'Soundgod Fest Vol. IV, a 6-track EP that merges sharp emotional intelligence with genre-defiant finesse.

Coming off a stretch of purposeful silence and the subtle impact of his earlier work, 'Soundgod Fest IV' is not just a collection of songs; it’s a declaration of mastery.



The EP traverses themes of love, ego, emotional duality, and sonic nostalgia, with every track reflecting Runtown’s evolution as an artist operating at the edge of vulnerability and supreme confidence.

The project opens with 'Mood Swings,' a lush, emotionally aware cut that sees Runtown embrace the beautiful unpredictability of a partner’s ever-shifting energy.



It’s a song that doesn't demand clarity but dances with chaos, a reminder that love, in its truest form, is layered and nonlinear.

'End A Man' follows with a different, braggadocious, and unfiltered charge. Runtown steps into the booth with his chest out, delivering a self-appraising sermon laced with effortless cadence.

Then comes 'Mon Bébé', a love letter in motion. Tender yet deliberate, it’s Runtown at his most poetic, weaving melodic French expressions with Afro-R&B grooves that remind fans why his pen still sits atop.

The previously released 'Do Me' is reprised here as a familiar anthem of passion and consequence, equal parts plea and persuasion.



The song finds new context nestled within the larger arc of the EP, reinforcing Runtown’s ability to command both tempo and tone with measured, restrained attention, not flexing for applause.

He’s letting out his soft-spoken scream about vanity, vulnerability, and the curated thrill of luxury living.



On 'Dangerous Hearts,' featuring UK singer-producer Mr. Hudson, Runtown gets cinematic.



Sampling Sade’s timeless 'Sweetest Taboo', the record is dipped in nostalgia but emerges new, lush, atmospheric, and hauntingly romantic. It’s a clear standout, bridging continents and eras with deliberate elegance.