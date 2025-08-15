Reminisce's new album is called 'Midlife Tales', set for September 2025 release

Award-winning rapper Reminisce has announced the title and release date for his upcoming 8th album.

In a post on his social media account, the rapper revealed that the album will be titled '44: Midlife Tales' and will be released in September 2025.

Going by the title, it's likely that the project will touch on the dynamics of life from the perspective of the 44-year-old musician who is one of Nigeria's most iconic rappers.

Fans are likely to get songs that give insights into his state of mind as it pertains to growing old, being a family man, making music in a changing landscape, and fast fast-evolving society.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on his X page, Reminsice shared screenshots of his call with rappers Olamide and Ice Prince, and Producer and hitmaker Pheelz. This suggests that they will make guest appearances on his upcoming album.

The upcoming project will be his 8th in a career that has seen him release 5 albums and 2 EPs.

'44: Midlife Tales' will follow the release of his 2024 EP 'Sui Generis', which featured guest appearances from Vector, BadBoy Timz, and Bhadboi OML, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project continued his trend of combining hip-hop, fuji, and Afrobeats to deliver an impressive fusion that has made him one of the most celebrated rappers in Nigerian music.

With his upcoming album, Reminisce will be adding to his impressive catalogue that includes his critically acclaimed debut 'My Book of Rap Stories' and his commercially successful sophomore album 'Alaga Ibile', which sold over 13 million units in the famous Alaba market.

Reminisce's third album, 'Haba Hafusa', came at the advent of music streaming in Nigeria. The rapper revealed that he created the project to reflect this change in the mode of consumption and the advent of a new generation of listeners.