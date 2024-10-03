'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]

Reminisce's decision to walk away from acting after dropping a masterclass in the big-screen movie 'King Of Boys reflects his insistence on walking a distinct path.

This distinction informs his latest EP 'Sui Generis' where he reminds listeners of his quintessential ability to shape-shift across hip hop, fuji, and Afrobeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surprise 7-track album sees Reminisce keep up with the pulse of the culture while evolving and carrying along his over two-decade fanbase.

Coming off the back of his fifth LP and sixth project 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo (ATSG)', 'Sui Generis' takes off from where the album left off with a hard-hitting rap cut, party-starting Afrobeats record, a heartwarming fuji fusion that pays homage to the genre's foremost protagonists King Wasiu Ayinde while also spotlighting new talents.

A man who has never shied away from heavily thumping his chest. Reminisce status in Nigerian hip hop is safe and secured. On the hard-hitting 'Kupe,' he holds up his status as a special artist whose work will continue to endure.

At 43 years old, Reminisce is a grounded family man who doesn't conceal his disdain for the frivolities and attention-craving gimmicks some of his peers preoccupy themselves with. He makes music that reflects his station in life while maintaining a lifestyle that's easily reconcilable with his work.

He celebrates his journey and restates his desire to live life to the fullest albeit quietly on the mid-tempo 'Ire' where fast-rising star Bhadboi OML crafts a soulful hook that elevates the sobriety the song offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

An artist heavily influenced by Fuji Music, Reminisce pays homage to the legendary Wasiu Ayinde by borrowing his famous medley for 'The Ultimate' where he combines with fellow rap great Vector to sweet tongue his love interest in the quintessential big man fashion. He leans entirely towards his Fuji side on 'Owo' where the indigenous drums and strings combine with his baritone melodies to tell stories of his success.

Reminisce's mainstream success comes from a string of party-starting hit records, and he continues this trend with the uptempo 'Up As Fxck' where his bouncy rap flows find the perfect spot next to BadBoy Timz's swaggering hook.

On his last project, Reminisce gave new talents a chance to shine. He repeats this on 'Sui Generis' with rising sensations Easyscope, Logos Olori, and Bardbanks joining him on the pulsating log drum punctuated 'Scopatumana'.

It won't be a Reminisce album without a steamy record. On 'Backshots' featuring rising star Lucid, he turns up the sensuality to the highest with lyrics that leave little to the imagination. No tongue-in-cheek, no sexual innuendoes. Reminisce said what he wanted to say in grown-man fashion. His music is for himself and for the mature listeners who evolved with him and appreciate his art every step of the way.

At the end of its 19-minute play time, 'Sui Generis' delivers on its purpose. To remind listeners, assuming they ever forgot, that Reminisce is in a league of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

ADVERTISEMENT

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2