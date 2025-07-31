Nigerian hip hop icon Reminisce announces release date for his 8th album

Award-winning rapper Reminisce is set to release a new album in 2025.



The Nigerian hip hop icon made this announcement in a post on his social media page on July 30, 2025.

The upcoming project will be his 8th in a career that has seen him release 5 albums and 2 EPs.

The album, whose title is yet to be unveiled, will be released in September 2025. It will follow the release of his 2024 EP 'Sui Generis', which featured guest appearances from Vector, BadBoy Timz, and Bhadboi OML, among others.

The project continued his trend of combining hip-hop, fuji, and Afrobeats to deliver an impressive fusion that has made him one of the most celebrated rappers in Nigerian music.

With his upcoming album, Reminisce will be adding to his impressive catalogue that includes his critically acclaimed debut 'My Book of Rap Stories' and his commercially successful sophomore album 'Alaga Ibile', which sold over 13 million units in the famous Alaba market.

Reminisce's third album, 'Haba Hafusa', came at the advent of music streaming in Nigeria. The rapper revealed that he created the project to reflect this change in the mode of consumption and the advent of a new generation of listeners.



