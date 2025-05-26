Rema's 'Charm' gets platinum certification in France

In another milestone, Rema has earned a new certification in France with his hit single 'Charm', which received a platinum certification.

The song released as one of his singles off his debut album 'Raves & Roses' becomes his third song to receive a SNEP platinum certification after 'Soundgasm' and 'Dumebi'.

It also becomes his fourth certification in the European country where his global smash hit single 'Calm Down' has earned a diamond certification. 'Calm Down' is also one of the 9 songs to have earned SNEP diamond certification.

This milestone is another major one for the superstar, who is one of the artists leading the global exportations of Afrobeats.

With four SNEP certifications, Rema is one of the most certified Nigerian stars in France, where he is billed to perform at the 20K Accor Arena in France.

Rema is behind Burna Boy, who has 9 SNEP certifications as the most certified Nigerian star in France.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for Rema, who has been on the road for his 'HEIS' tour, which has seen him headline notable venues including Maddison Square Garden.

Earlier in the year, Rema earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Global Album with his sophomore album 'HEIS'. He also recently earned a nod in the Best International Act category for the 2025 BET Awards.