Burna Boy becomes the most certified Nigerian artist in France

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy has added another SNEP certification to his collection.

In another landmark feat, his hit single 'City Boy' has received a SNEP platinum certification, thus becoming his 9th song to reach this mark.

It also extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France in what is a testament to his status as a global star.

The song released as one of the singles off his 7th album 'I Told Them' has enjoyed commercial success, especially in France, where his music where he recently made history by selling out the 80K capacity Stade De France.

The hitmaker made history in 2024 by becoming the first artist to cover Billboard France Magazine in what further captures his popularity in the European country.

Burna Boy's certifications in France include the diamond record 'Last Last' and 'On The Low'.

He has received platinum plaques for 'Gbona', 'YE', and 'City Boy'. His singles 'Alone', 'For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran, and 'Anybody' have all earned Gold certifications.

This feat comes after he recently earned a new platinum SNEP certification courtesy of 'Donne-Moi L’accord,' a collaboration with French hitmaker Dadju.

The song, released in 2019, has enjoyed commercial success, especially digitally, where it has garnered over 50 million Spotify streams.

This marks another certification for Burna Boy in 2025, where he also recently earned an RIAA gold certification for his song 'Alone', one of the songs off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack album.

The 10-time Grammy nominee is gearing up for a busy 2025, where he's expected to release his eighth album, 'No Sign of Weakness'.

Ahead of the album, Burna Boy has released 5 singles, with the latest being the Brazilian funk fusion 'Tatata' featuring American superstar rapper Travis Scott.